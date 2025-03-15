Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. We've seen it in action over and over again. People lose their sanity with their delusions that Trump is a fascist and a dictator when in reality he's the democratically elected president of the United States. Women were shaving their heads after he won the election. Therapists report seeing new patients who are obsessed with Trump. Wake up and smell the coffee, people; Trump is just the president doing things the president has the power to do.

Minnesota is nuts, and Senate Republicans have introduced a bill to classify Trump Derangement Syndrome as a mental illness.

BREAKING: Minnesota Senate Republicans introduce a bill seeking to classify “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) as a recognized mental illness. pic.twitter.com/KJuGqhyKTc — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 15, 2025

We just lived through four years of Joe Biden. We didn't like it, but we didn't lose our minds, either.

Minnesota Senate Republicans just introduced a bill to classify “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness.

Do you support this?

Source: https://t.co/ppZUl3LT6C pic.twitter.com/D2RLMjMX0l — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) March 15, 2025

Rusty Weiss reports for Twitchy sister site RedState:

The bill, already logged into the legislature website, will be formally introduced and read in the chamber on Monday. It has five Republican authors added to it. Normally, I despise these gimmick bills, but I'm giving this one a pass on account of it's freaking funny. The legislation adds TDS to a list of diagnostic codes for mental illness and notes that the derangement "seriously limits a person's capacity to function in primary aspects of daily living such as personal relations, living arrangements, work, and recreation."

Of course, it will never pass in Minnesota, because the state legislature is sick with TDS.

Well, it is a real condition, so yes. — jmaceye (@jmaceye) March 15, 2025

Only if the solution is to provide some medical care rather than "affirming" care. — jag2060 (@jag2060) March 15, 2025

It is definitely a mental disorder with a high rate of social contagion. Most of them are incapable of coherently communicating anything damaging they’ve personally experienced because of President Trump. — Cleo (@Marca7612Jr) March 15, 2025

It really is a recognizable thing — 𝕾𝖆𝖒 𝕵. 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖒𝖊𝖗 (@SamStark93) March 15, 2025

It really is one, though. Nobody who has it can think rationally. — JayDan (@JayDanOfficial) March 15, 2025

Just look at the Democrats and their behavior at Trump's address to the joint session of Congress. Rep. Al Green got thrown out for exhibiting TDS, while the rest of the Democrats refused to applaud a 13-year-old who'd beaten brain cancer.

It really needs to be a diagnosed mental condition — Jonathan Thorn (@JonathanThornNC) March 15, 2025

A lot of people are against the bill, reasoning that the taxpayers would foot the bill for all of the disability claims of people who can't function because Trump is president.

***