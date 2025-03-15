Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness

Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitter

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a real thing. We've seen it in action over and over again. People lose their sanity with their delusions that Trump is a fascist and a dictator when in reality he's the democratically elected president of the United States. Women were shaving their heads after he won the election. Therapists report seeing new patients who are obsessed with Trump. Wake up and smell the coffee, people; Trump is just the president doing things the president has the power to do.

Minnesota is nuts, and Senate Republicans have introduced a bill to classify Trump Derangement Syndrome as a mental illness. 

We just lived through four years of Joe Biden. We didn't like it, but we didn't lose our minds, either.

Rusty Weiss reports for Twitchy sister site RedState:

The bill, already logged into the legislature website, will be formally introduced and read in the chamber on Monday. It has five Republican authors added to it.

Normally, I despise these gimmick bills, but I'm giving this one a pass on account of it's freaking funny. 

The legislation adds TDS to a list of diagnostic codes for mental illness and notes that the derangement "seriously limits a person's capacity to function in primary aspects of daily living such as personal relations, living arrangements, work, and recreation."

Of course, it will never pass in Minnesota, because the state legislature is sick with TDS.

Just look at the Democrats and their behavior at Trump's address to the joint session of Congress. Rep. Al Green got thrown out for exhibiting TDS, while the rest of the Democrats refused to applaud a 13-year-old who'd beaten brain cancer.

A lot of people are against the bill, reasoning that the taxpayers would foot the bill for all of the disability claims of people who can't function because Trump is president.

***

