Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women

Brett T. | 11:15 PM on March 15, 2025
AngieArtist

I wrote earlier about how the new hot thing is to key a swastika into the side of any Cybertruck you see parked. This is after writing earlier this week about a suspicious fire at a Seattle lot housing Cybertrucks. If you drive one through the city, be prepared for some liberal nutjob to start pounding on your truck. I guess the logic is as Sheryl Crow put it: "You are who you hang out with." If you hang out in a Tesla, you're showing your support of Elon Musk, who gave the Hitler salute twice on Inauguration Day.

The feminists don't want to be forgotten, though, so we get hot takes like this one:

Just shut up.

Ravi Mangla is the press secretary for the Working Families Party — "a progressive grassroots political party building a multiracial, feminist movement of working people to transform America."

So Cybertrucks have more rights than women. Such as?

Yes, please, list them.

Sick burn.

Good point.

How does the feminist Working Families Party feel about the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which every House Democrat voted against? Women don't have a right to their own spaces. As we reported earlier, Illinois school administrators forced girls to change in front of a "trans-identifying male."

The only right feminists care about is abortion, and there are plenty of places in the U.S. where you can get one right up until delivery.

Apparently, women don't have the right not to be firebombed, vandalized, or shot at.

***

