Hot Take: We're Closer to Cybertrucks Having More Rights Than Women

I wrote earlier about how the new hot thing is to key a swastika into the side of any Cybertruck you see parked. This is after writing earlier this week about a suspicious fire at a Seattle lot housing Cybertrucks. If you drive one through the city, be prepared for some liberal nutjob to start pounding on your truck. I guess the logic is as Sheryl Crow put it: "You are who you hang out with." If you hang out in a Tesla, you're showing your support of Elon Musk, who gave the Hitler salute twice on Inauguration Day.

Advertisement

The feminists don't want to be forgotten, though, so we get hot takes like this one:

Trump says he will declare violence against Tesla dealerships domestic terrorism — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 11, 2025

We're close to Cybertrucks having more rights than women https://t.co/cjkqh7QKpY — Ravi Mangla (@ravi_mangla) March 11, 2025

Just shut up.

Ravi Mangla is the press secretary for the Working Families Party — "a progressive grassroots political party building a multiracial, feminist movement of working people to transform America."

So Cybertrucks have more rights than women. Such as?

Pretty sure if you spray paint a woman and set her on fire, you're going to jail. Maybe not if you're Muslim — 🇺🇸Blake Raab - N4BWR (@N4BWR) March 12, 2025

It’s also illegal to throw Molotov cocktails at women, spray paint them, punch them as they move through cities, etc. https://t.co/a8iTOF3e9U — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) March 13, 2025

What rights do women not have? — Felipe CheKhan (@philio6531) March 13, 2025

Yes, please, list them.

At least Teslas can self drive. — Stanley Tucker (@scoutstan4) March 12, 2025

Sick burn.

Well, in fairness, they're more useful. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) March 12, 2025

Oh, it’s legal to set women on fire is it? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 13, 2025

Probably the stupidest post I’ve seen today — EᗩᖇTᕼ (@Earth_Overlord) March 13, 2025

I am so fuckin tired of this bullshit narrative. Can you tell me one right that woman doesn't have? — MikeyK (@TheWittyMikey) March 13, 2025

Men claiming to be women have more rights than biological women so the cybertrucks are the least of my concerns, I don't have to worry about my daughter being assaulted by one in a ladies restroom. — Parrhesia 🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲 (@BitchilanteRina) March 13, 2025

Good point.

How does the feminist Working Families Party feel about the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which every House Democrat voted against? Women don't have a right to their own spaces. As we reported earlier, Illinois school administrators forced girls to change in front of a "trans-identifying male."

The only right feminists care about is abortion, and there are plenty of places in the U.S. where you can get one right up until delivery.

Apparently, women don't have the right not to be firebombed, vandalized, or shot at.

***