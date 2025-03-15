Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal

After the Dobbs decision was handed down overturning Roe v. Wade, the Department of Homeland Security sent out a statement warning Catholic churches and pregnancy crisis centers to be prepared for a “Night of Rage” — i.e., domestic terrorism. Sen. Elizabeth Warren really had it out for pregnancy crisis centers, setting out on the warpath saying, "We need to shut them down all around the country." Why? Because they were "there to fool people looking for pregnancy termination." Women walking in expecting an abortion instead were provided with resources to care for a baby, and that was deceptive and wrong.

A year later, Rep. Ayanna Pressley implied she was OK with violence against pregnancy crisis centers, "which are shams, which seek to coerce, misinform, and dissuade individuals seeking abortion care." Oh no … they tried to convince women not to abort their babies and provide other options.

This lovely woman from the Minnesota State Legislature argued against a bill that would provide funds to pregnancy crisis centers and maternity homes, calling them right-wing extremist and non-medical.

Minnesota Democrat Leigh Finke describes pregnancy resource centers as "part of an extremist, patriarchal, right-wing religious agenda." pic.twitter.com/jnYLZ3tJUY — Anthony Gockowski (@AntGockowski) March 14, 2025

Umm …

Why is a dude in a dress telling women about patriarchy? — SIPPING THE TEA ☕️ (@MaryForbes14) March 14, 2025

Takes balls to make that accusation… — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) March 14, 2025

Honestly. Why would he care about a place he would never need in a billion years? — Sue Conn (@SueConn73899798) March 14, 2025

How would he even know anything about a pregnancy resource center? — MinnnesotaFan (@MinnesotaFan92) March 15, 2025

Why is a guy talking about pregnancy? — Something Interesting 🐶🇺🇸 (@gamertaghere098) March 15, 2025

We were assured that if you didn't have a uterus, you couldn't have an opinion.

More religiophobia from the party (DFL) that has mainstreamed antisemitism. — Chuck Darrell (@ChdarrellChuck) March 14, 2025

trans-identifying males LOVE to talk about the patriarchy.

They pretend not to know that they are of the WORST offenders in the patriarchy.

Any woman who lets this man tell them anything about the patriarchy needs to have some moments of self-reflection. — ... (@lesilly) March 14, 2025

This narcissist abandoned his family to live out his fantasy of wearing a dress. Don’t care what he says about anything. — Aaron Sandvig (@lawvig) March 15, 2025

It's crazy to me that a closeted gay man can get a Masters in Shakespeare & a bachelors in English Lit, abandon his wife & kids, start crossdressing in public, get elected to a state's House of Representatives & start telling biological women how to live their lives. 👀 pic.twitter.com/t8aOLKCBTQ — Crash Campbell 🪙 (@crashcampbell84) March 14, 2025

You get what you vote for, and this is what the people of Minnesota voted for.

Why are these crazy people in government. I've had enough of this shit show. — Jason (@jbeam123) March 15, 2025

