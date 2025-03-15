Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and...
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The...
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
VIP
Democrat Voters Went All in on Kamala Harris, and Now They Don't Even...
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn fro...
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave
Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and...
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After...
VIP
Potty-Mouthed Politicians: America’s Leaders Need to Wash Their Mouths Out with Soap
Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness

Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

After the Dobbs decision was handed down overturning Roe v. Wade, the Department of Homeland Security sent out a statement warning Catholic churches and pregnancy crisis centers to be prepared for a “Night of Rage” — i.e., domestic terrorism. Sen. Elizabeth Warren really had it out for pregnancy crisis centers, setting out on the warpath saying, "We need to shut them down all around the country." Why? Because they were "there to fool people looking for pregnancy termination." Women walking in expecting an abortion instead were provided with resources to care for a baby, and that was deceptive and wrong.

Advertisement

A year later, Rep. Ayanna Pressley implied she was OK with violence against pregnancy crisis centers, "which are shams, which seek to coerce, misinform, and dissuade individuals seeking abortion care." Oh no … they tried to convince women not to abort their babies and provide other options.

This lovely woman from the Minnesota State Legislature argued against a bill that would provide funds to pregnancy crisis centers and maternity homes, calling them right-wing extremist and non-medical.

Umm …

Recommended

It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

We were assured that if you didn't have a uterus, you couldn't have an opinion.

Advertisement

You get what you vote for, and this is what the people of Minnesota voted for.

***

Tags: ABORTION MINNESOTA TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment
Chad Felix Greene
Bleeding-Heart Activist Judge Snivels, Forces Plane Packed with Gang Members to U-Turn from Venezuela
justmindy
Trump Finally Smacks Down Houthis to Shield US Ships and Thwart Terror
justmindy
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
justmindy
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Would President Harris Deport Someone Who Objected to DEI?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's a Joke, Would You Like Us to Explain it to You? The Lincoln Project Tries Mocking Trump Mic Moment Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement