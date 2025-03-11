DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your Boss

As Twitchy reported, Elon Musk emailed all federal workers asking them to list in five bullet points what they had worked on the previous week. It's brilliant actually, as it shows who actually reads their emails or if that person exists at all. Federal workers didn't have the five minutes it would take to write the email but they found time to appear on cable news to describe how terrifying the request was.

That was a week ago, but federal workers are still suffering from PTSD. They held a protest outside the Capitol on Monday to express just how frightening it is to get an email from your boss. Nice COVID mask outside by the way.

“How frightening is it that the owner of X speaks to you directly to say ‘what did you do last week at work’… How do you think that makes federal workers feel?” This @DOGE protester is basically making @ElonMusk's case for him 🤣 https://x.com/i/status/1899178946400575628 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) Mar 10, 2025

So traumatic to answer an email 🤷‍♂️ 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Mar 10, 2025

Seriously. Just list what you did and hit Reply. It shouldn't take more than five or ten minutes.

No one cares how it makes you feel. That you care more about your feelings than your productivity is the root of the problem. — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) Mar 10, 2025

Exactly.

This is not a good look for Democrats to be complaining about doing weekly progress reports. It is fairly standard in many industries. We want to know are you actually working for your paycheck. — Adam Lowisz 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) Mar 10, 2025

Should take less than 2 minutes, tops. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) Mar 10, 2025

Aren't these people supposed to be working instead of protesting on the steps of the Capitol?

***