VIP
DOGE Protester Expresses How Frightening It Is to Get an Email From Your Boss

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 11, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy reported, Elon Musk emailed all federal workers asking them to list in five bullet points what they had worked on the previous week. It's brilliant actually, as it shows who actually reads their emails or if that person exists at all. Federal workers didn't have the five minutes it would take to write the email but they found time to appear on cable news to describe how terrifying the request was.

That was a week ago, but federal workers are still suffering from PTSD. They held a protest outside the Capitol on Monday to express just how frightening it is to get an email from your boss. Nice COVID mask outside by the way.

Seriously. Just list what you did and hit Reply. It shouldn't take more than five or ten minutes.

Exactly.

Aren't these people supposed to be working instead of protesting on the steps of the Capitol?

***

