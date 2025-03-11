Dana Bash Impressed With Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Cringe TikTok Video

VIP
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 11, 2025
Twitter

TikTok … the government can't decide if it wants to ban it or use it for political messaging. President Joe Biden dipped his toe in, and now 82-year-old Rep. Rosa DeLauro has made her debut on TikTok. This video isn't nearly as cringe-inducing as Rep. Jasmin Crockett's lip-sync video with two backup dancers making their way to the president's address to Congress, but it's still bad. CNN's Dana Loesch, however, said she enjoyed it.

We'll agree with Bash that DeLauro's video is "interesting." We're pretty sure it's not going to help Democrats win the "messaging war," however. What's the message here, exactly?

You get what you vote for, and her constituents have been voting for DeLauro since 1990.

We're so happy that Bash enjoyed it. We wonder if it was DeLauro's idea or that of her hip young staffers.

***

