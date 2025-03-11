Dana Bash Impressed With Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s Cringe TikTok Video

TikTok … the government can't decide if it wants to ban it or use it for political messaging. President Joe Biden dipped his toe in, and now 82-year-old Rep. Rosa DeLauro has made her debut on TikTok. This video isn't nearly as cringe-inducing as Rep. Jasmin Crockett's lip-sync video with two backup dancers making their way to the president's address to Congress, but it's still bad. CNN's Dana Loesch, however, said she enjoyed it.

Advertisement

CNN’s Dana Bash has Democrat Rose DeLauro on to talk Democrat messaging — gushes over cringe Tik-Tok videos — “Well I enjoyed that." 🤡🌎 https://x.com/i/status/1899505964602331419 — Western Lensman (@WesternLesnman) Mar 10, 2025

We'll agree with Bash that DeLauro's video is "interesting." We're pretty sure it's not going to help Democrats win the "messaging war," however. What's the message here, exactly?

This is vomit inducing. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) Mar 10, 2025

Liberals are the most unserious people on the planet. Who in their right mind could think, "Oh yeah, that's who I want representing me." — SgtPonySoldier (@SgtPonySoldier) Mar 10, 2025

You get what you vote for, and her constituents have been voting for DeLauro since 1990.

Love watching losers continue to explain why they lose while thinking or explaining how they’re gonna win — Dave Rand (@daverandla) Mar 10, 2025

Well to be honest Dana had no credibility at all so she would enjoy those cringe democrat videos — Cindy (@luvthecountry) Mar 10, 2025

We're so happy that Bash enjoyed it. We wonder if it was DeLauro's idea or that of her hip young staffers.

***