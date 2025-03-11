Are Taxpayers Footing the Bill for AOC's Dance Classes?

We thankfully haven't yet seen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez make a TikTok video of herself dancing through the halls of the Capitol, although they did dig up that dance video from her college days. Is AOC taking dance classes so she can get in on the TikTok trend? And are we paying for it?

Americans for Public Trust has filed an ethics complaint against AOC after allegedly discovering "several troubling expenses," including payments for "dance classes" using taxpayer dollars. Why are we funding AOC’s dance classes? https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1899537821091721648/photo/1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) Mar 10, 2025

Fox News reports:

A government accountability nonprofit is calling on the House to launch a probe into whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., misappropriated her taxpayer-funded member allowance. Americans for Public Trust, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) on Tuesday, questioning "several troubling expenses" from AOC's disbursements, which they claim are "in contravention of federal law and the standards of the House of Representatives." Each member of Congess receives a Member Representational Allowance ("MRA"), a budget for official duties that "may not be used for personal or campaign purposes," according to the Congressional Research Service. However, the "Squad" member is being accused of using these funds for "campaign purposes." The progressive congresswoman has addressed the issue on social media, claiming in a post on X responding to a claim she is "wasting tax dollars." "100% wrong," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing. Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time."

Well, if she says it's not true …

AOC used thousands of our tax dollars to learn to dance like this. https://x.com/i/status/1899545666948411832 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) Mar 10, 2025

Why are we funding AOC at all? She’s a national embarrassment — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) Mar 10, 2025

We need to see all the receipts. AOC makes $174K a year and splits time between NYC and DC - two of the most expensive places to live in the world. $174K in these two cities is break even if you want to live in a 1 bedroom apartment. AOC isn’t the most suspicious of all the politicians but still something’s up. — The Big Picture (@@Big_Picture_89) Mar 10, 2025

Even if true, this is one of the minor AOC scandals. But we don't want her spending our money on stuff like this.

I would love to know everything that she has been doing illegally with taxpayer dollars — Pop (@PopPlaysParlays) Mar 10, 2025

I'm more upset that she had an illegal alien on her payroll. — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) Mar 10, 2025

We're more upset that she's been instructing illegal immigrants how not to be caught by ICE. We're tired of taxpayer money going to illegals too.

