Michael Steele Says Elon Musk Should 'Go Back to His Day Job' After SpaceX Explosion

On Thursday, SpaceX's second Starship test flight ended in an explosion, which really amused the panelists on MSNBC, leading to a spontaneous burst of singing and laughter. SpaceX founder Elon Musk replied that "rockets are hard," which led Michael Steel to ask Musk why he doesn't go back to his day job "and leave those of us who do government to do government." Who's "us"? Steele claimed that Musk should pick one or the other because he's clearly failing at both launching rockets and rooting waste out of the federal government.

So who does the host turn to for commentary? Why, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party, who asked on X, "How is it the guy that keeps blowing stuff up literally and figuratively, is firing people claiming that they are failures?!"

I’m sure Faux News won’t report on this, but how is it the guy that keeps blowing stuff up literally & figuratively, is firing people claiming that they are failures?! We know his failures have nothing to do with DEI because he doesn’t believe in it, but he’d possibly be… https://t.co/GtdBDOD7BJ — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 7, 2025

Her post continues:

… but he’d possibly be succeeding right now if he did believe. Ya see, clearly there’s a lot of unqualified people running this thing… maybe expand the talent pool or maybe he has them focusing on their 5 things they’ve done over the week instead of the task at hand; you know not having stuff blow up and present a danger to the rest of the country. *Side Note: It feels like a conflict that all of a sudden he was able to launch again before the last disaster investigation was concluded. THIS IS WHY ELON NEEDS TO GO!

Steele admits that there are some changes that could be made to the federal government, but we all know they'll never happen is Steele and the other people who know government stay in place.

MSNBC hosts relish SpaceX rocket exploding, start laughing & singing:



Steele: “For Elon, his his response to all of this was ‘rockets are hard.’ And Mr. Musk, if they’re so hard, why don’t you go back to your day job and work that out and leave those of us who do government to… pic.twitter.com/eKEhoSOKos — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2025

… those of us who do government to do government, because you can’t do both.”

Again, who are "those of us who do government" and know how to provide services to people who need them? And when was it the government's job to "provide services"?

"leave those of us who do government to do government"



Yeah, because the establishment politicians and bureaucrats have been doing such a great job.



BTW, Michael Steele hasn't held elected office in over 18 years. So he's not even part of the "us" that he's referring to. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 8, 2025

"those of us who do government" says the low-rated TV host. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 8, 2025

This summarizes the state of our current society well.



People that have done nothing productive in their entire life, criticizing those who have....and people that have also done nothing, are sitting there eating it up... — Wolf of Weimar (@TheWolfofWeimar) March 8, 2025

And that is why Steele is a relative nobody and Elon launches more rocket successes year after year than all countries and private operators combined. By a long shot! — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) March 8, 2025

What horrible people work at @MSNBC — when’s the last time @MichaelSteele worked in government? Symone Sanders relishing a rocket crash? These people are utterly disgusting — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) March 8, 2025

Well apparently you guys aren’t good at government if we are $37 trillion in debt. It’s sad that it takes an engineer like Musk to volunteer his time to go in and fix the problems you people have created. — Tommy Lewis (@TommyLe73651889) March 8, 2025

It's almost like the people in office didn't actually know what they were doing and that's why we voted them out in a landslide. — Bitcoin Overflow (@btc_overflow) March 8, 2025

Steele seems to think he and his MSNBC colleagues know how to "do government" and it should be left to them, as it has been for the past several decades. Steele's right: the country's blowing up … in a good way.

