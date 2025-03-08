Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? WI Judge OKs Early Release for Mentally Ill...
Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Irish Teacher to Be Stripped of His Salary for Not Using Student's 'They/Them'...
Expert: Invading Canada Would Ultimately Destroy the United States
'Acoustic Heresy': German Catholic Church's Ash Wednesday Music Made Us Recoil in Horror...
Basket Case: Nation Shrugs as WNBA’s Angel Reese Threatens Potential Player Strike
Karen Bass Welcomes Investigation Into L.A. Wildfires Because She's Made Sure to Delete...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Insists It’s Not a Crime to Enter the US Illegally
'They Tried So Hard!' Point and Laugh at the Media's Attempts to Sell...
Another Oh-So-Tolerant Lefty Doxxes DOGE Employees
Media Not Making the Point They Think in Glowing Reports About Fired FBI...

Michael Steele Says Elon Musk Should 'Go Back to His Day Job' After SpaceX Explosion

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 08, 2025
Twitter

On Thursday, SpaceX's second Starship test flight ended in an explosion, which really amused the panelists on MSNBC, leading to a spontaneous burst of singing and laughter. SpaceX founder Elon Musk replied that "rockets are hard," which led Michael Steel to ask Musk why he doesn't go back to his day job "and leave those of us who do government to do government." Who's "us"? Steele claimed that Musk should pick one or the other because he's clearly failing at both launching rockets and rooting waste out of the federal government.

Advertisement

So who does the host turn to for commentary? Why, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party, who asked on X, "How is it the guy that keeps blowing stuff up literally and figuratively, is firing people claiming that they are failures?!" 

Her post continues:

… 

but he’d possibly be succeeding right now if he did believe. Ya see, clearly there’s a lot of unqualified people running this thing… maybe expand the talent pool or maybe he has them focusing on their 5 things they’ve done over the week instead of the task at hand; you know not having stuff blow up and present a danger to the rest of the country. 

*Side Note: It feels like a conflict that all of a sudden he was able to launch again before the last disaster investigation was concluded. THIS IS WHY ELON NEEDS TO GO!

Steele admits that there are some changes that could be made to the federal government, but we all know they'll never happen is Steele and the other people who know government stay in place.

Recommended

Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

… those of us who do government to do government, because you can’t do both.”

Again, who are "those of us who do government" and know how to provide services to people who need them? And when was it the government's job to "provide services"?

Advertisement

Steele seems to think he and his MSNBC colleagues know how to "do government" and it should be left to them, as it has been for the past several decades. Steele's right: the country's blowing up … in a good way.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK MSNBC SYMONE D. SANDERS DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports
Amy Curtis
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? WI Judge OKs Early Release for Mentally Ill Slenderman Attacker
Amy Curtis
Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the Democrats' Failed 2024 Campaign
Amy Curtis
Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored
Brett T.
Bill Maher Is Back With Some More Election Advice Democrats Will Ignore (and We're FINE With That!)
Amy Curtis
Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports Amy Curtis
Advertisement