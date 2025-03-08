Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored

TDS doesn't end at the United States' borders. All of Europe got butthurt when Vice President J.D. Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference and urged Europe to remember what Europe used to be like just a few years ago.

As we reported earlier, the Calgary Herald cited an expert to say that guerilla forces could hold off an American invasion of Canada for decades, apparently with pointy sticks, eventually destroying the United States. Now we have the Irish Times saying Ireland can no longer ignore the dangerous parallels of the Trump administration to … what? From the photo they used to accompany the piece, we're assuming Hitler and the Nazis.

The Trump dictatorship debate and the dangerous parallels we can no longer ignore https://t.co/QMtvsXtYHU — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) March 8, 2025

Gareth O'Callaghan — who says that Noam Chomsky "is arguably the most important intellectual alive" — writes:

Donald Trump promised to be a dictator for just one day, but his road to the White House began long before as a demagogue — someone who makes use of popular prejudices, false claims and promises in order to gain power. Did he forget it was just for one day? Will the world forget how he treated Volodymyr Zelenskyy last weekend? Yes it will, unfortunately, because Trump’s cruelty and extreme rudeness are inseparable from what he strives for. He craves the absolute, as did Hitler. Ironic perhaps, the January 31, 1933 New York Times headline on his appointment as chancellor read: 'Hitler Puts Aside Aim to Be Dictator'. As Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s chief propagandist, said years before Hitler’s rise to power: “The big joke on democracy is that it gives its mortal enemies the tools to its own destruction.”

This is an actual opinion piece published in what many consider to be a reputable newspaper. O'Callaghan doesn't offer any action steps to fight off the Nazi menace that is the Trump administration — he just warns the Irish that they should be aware of it.

The Irish Examiner forgot to turn off comments on this hysterical piece of click bait. The results are hilarious. Bless all you heroes. 🫡 https://t.co/7iJeV5X4Vw — Dr. Eoin Lenihan (@EoinLenihan) March 8, 2025

This would be the same Hitler about which Ireland boldly declared itself neutral? — Kurmudge (@KurmudgeTV) March 8, 2025

Are you literally shaking? — Coach JK (@John_Kavanagh) March 8, 2025

While their own country is overrun by the third world — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) March 8, 2025

Laughably stupid drivel.



You should worry about your own country.



Which is deliberately replacing Irish people with foreigners at a rapid pace against the will of the Irish people. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) March 8, 2025

Whether you ignore it or not, you're Irish, so you won't do anything about it. — Bishop (@rapidpass45) March 8, 2025

You don't have to ignore anything in America.

You are however powerless to do anything other than cope and seethe online 😎 — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) March 8, 2025

You bog trotting shit asses literally signed a condolence book for Adolf Hitler. — Walmart Fan Finder (@UncFinder) March 8, 2025

You are all absurd hysterical clowns completely beyond parody at this point. — Barny Fraggles (@BFraggles) March 8, 2025

At least we can rest assured the article will be an unbiased, objective look with none of the hysterics that currently plague information in general — Upsilon the Gardener (@the_upsilon) March 8, 2025

Probably the worst article I have ever seen in an Irish newspaper. The author of this article seriously needs to be locked up in a mental asylum with the key thrown away. Having this person walking around with their insane case of TDS is extremely dangerous to the general public. pic.twitter.com/PT6dWWwkPr — E. T. PHONEHOME (@etfonehome100) March 8, 2025

You guys should love him then, right? — Buffet king (@buffetbandits) March 8, 2025

Yes the man decentralizing government is the exact same as the man who centralized government. — Average joe (@worldsgonemad98) March 8, 2025

It’s glorious to see the left in total meltdown 🤣 go fuck yourselves — Paul (@Paul41340796791) March 8, 2025

During World War II, Ireland's president sent condolences to Germany on Hitler's death.

