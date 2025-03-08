Irish Examiner: The Parallels Between Trump and Hitler Can No Longer Be Ignored

Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on March 08, 2025
Twitter/Meme

TDS doesn't end at the United States' borders. All of Europe got butthurt when Vice President J.D. Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference and urged Europe to remember what Europe used to be like just a few years ago. 

As we reported earlier, the Calgary Herald cited an expert to say that guerilla forces could hold off an American invasion of Canada for decades, apparently with pointy sticks, eventually destroying the United States. Now we have the Irish Times saying Ireland can no longer ignore the dangerous parallels of the Trump administration to … what? From the photo they used to accompany the piece, we're assuming Hitler and the Nazis.

Gareth O'Callaghan — who says that Noam Chomsky "is arguably the most important intellectual alive" — writes:

Donald Trump promised to be a dictator for just one day, but his road to the White House began long before as a demagogue — someone who makes use of popular prejudices, false claims and promises in order to gain power. Did he forget it was just for one day?

Will the world forget how he treated Volodymyr Zelenskyy last weekend? Yes it will, unfortunately, because Trump’s cruelty and extreme rudeness are inseparable from what he strives for. He craves the absolute, as did Hitler.

Ironic perhaps, the January 31, 1933 New York Times headline on his appointment as chancellor read: 'Hitler Puts Aside Aim to Be Dictator'.

As Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s chief propagandist, said years before Hitler’s rise to power: “The big joke on democracy is that it gives its mortal enemies the tools to its own destruction.”

This is an actual opinion piece published in what many consider to be a reputable newspaper. O'Callaghan doesn't offer any action steps to fight off the Nazi menace that is the Trump administration — he just warns the Irish that they should be aware of it.

During World War II, Ireland's president sent condolences to Germany on Hitler's death.

***

