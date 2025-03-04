Stephen A. Smith Schools Joy Behar on President Trump's Mandate

Here's something "The View's" Joy Behar doesn't come across often — she found a guest who disagreed with her and told her to her face. "The View" is usually cautious about bringing on guests they know will go along with the hive mind, and perhaps that's what they were expecting from Stephen A. Smith. Smith just couldn't take Behar's blathering about President Donald Trump not having a mandate.

Joy Behar did not like Stephen A. Smith's answer to this question on The View.



"He won every swing state. He increased in terms of his voter turnout in his favor from the standpoint of Blacks, Latinos and young voters. 89% of the counties shifted to the right. That’s a mandate!" pic.twitter.com/hdzuGucCuo — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 4, 2025

Yes it is.

Behar says it's a "different definition" of a mandate that she was talking about.

Stephen A. Smith just put Joy Beyhar in a body bag on her own show: pic.twitter.com/dn0qaHvcXG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 4, 2025

Oh my god. Right to their faces 😂😂😂. — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) March 4, 2025

Damn I am no Stephen A. Smith fan but he shut down Behar and brought the receipts !!! — BOB A. (@0405lake) March 4, 2025

Message not received. The echo chamber is impermeable. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 4, 2025

I respect any human that remains honest and objective, something the left simply lacks these days. It never used to be that way. — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) March 4, 2025

Clearly, no one on @TheView has ever seen the great @stephenasmith show and understands he has the secret ingredient they are missing: logic! — Teodoro Armenteros (@Tarmenteros) March 4, 2025

Whoa.. Common sense on the view.. Never would have thought. — Toby Bittenbender (@TBittenbender) March 4, 2025

But she still didn't get it. She went immediately into argument and denial. — MacClain (@MacClain8112) March 4, 2025

He nailed it when he said Dems are finding just another "excuse." It's always about finding an excuse, it's always someone else's fault, and *never* "We were wrong." — Laurie Van Asten (@laurie_lva) March 4, 2025

Fortunately, their next guest was Karine Jean-Pierre, who claimed that Trump in his first 100 days is proving to be the most unpopular president ever, to which all the hens on "The View" nodded their heads. Leave it to Jean-Pierre to lay out "the facts."

Ex-Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claims Stephen A. Smith is wrong and Trump does not have a mandate.



"On Donald Trump and his administration having a mandate and we have to be super mindful and careful of this because he does not have a mandate." pic.twitter.com/u4D4vLuPaA — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 4, 2025

You can tell that Smith cooked them by them turning to Jean-Pierre immediately to "correct" him. They couldn't let it stand that one of their guests was right and they were wrong.

