Stephen A. Smith Schools Joy Behar on President Trump's Mandate

Brett T.  |  3:50 PM on March 04, 2025
Twitchy

Here's something "The View's" Joy Behar doesn't come across often — she found a guest who disagreed with her and told her to her face. "The View" is usually cautious about bringing on guests they know will go along with the hive mind, and perhaps that's what they were expecting from Stephen A. Smith. Smith just couldn't take Behar's blathering about President Donald Trump not having a mandate.

Yes it is.

Behar says it's a "different definition" of a mandate that she was talking about.

Fortunately, their next guest was Karine Jean-Pierre, who claimed that Trump in his first 100 days is proving to be the most unpopular president ever, to which all the hens on "The View" nodded their heads. Leave it to Jean-Pierre to lay out "the facts."

You can tell that Smith cooked them by them turning to Jean-Pierre immediately to "correct" him. They couldn't let it stand that one of their guests was right and they were wrong.

DONALD TRUMP JOY BEHAR MANDATE THE VIEW KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

