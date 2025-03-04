Prospective Canadian Prime Minister to Build a Nuclear Alliance to Protect Against 'Predator' US

Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Brett T.  |  12:00 AM on March 04, 2025
Twitchy

Chrystia Freeland, a member of the House of Commons of Canada and prospective prime minister, says that the United States is "turning predator" and Canada needs to build an alliance of nations, starting with Denmark, which is also being "threatened" by the United States. The United Kingdom and France would need to be in there too. They need some nuclear weapons to protect against America.

Oh no, not Denmark!

President Trump isn't planning to invade Canada … he's just trolling when he calls it the 51st state with Justin Trudeau as its governor.

It looks that way. 

How, exactly, is the U.S. "threatening" Denmark? By offering to take Greenland off its hands?

It seems this is the current mood in Canada right now.

***

