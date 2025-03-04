Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech
Leftist Compassion Is Limited to 'Me, Myself, and I'
'I Frickin Won': Woman Drops TRUTH BOMB on Why She'll NEVER Vote Democrat...
This an Audition Tape? Karine Jean-Pierre Shares Her NOT-So-Deep Thoughts on The View...
How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to...

'You Can Go, but Not With My Soldiers': Italy Passes on Sending Troops to Ukraine

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 04, 2025
Comedy Central

After the blow-up in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump and Trump's decision to put a pause on military aid to Ukraine, the onus was on Europe to act to defend Ukraine. The U.K.'s Keir Starmer quickly handed out a blank check to Zelenskyy, while other European states got serious and talked of sending troops to the front line. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took a pass on the EU's proposal to send troops to the front line.

She welcomed the U.K. and France to send their troops but said Italians wouldn't be joining them. "You can go, but not with my soldiers,” she announced.

We know that Ukraine was recruiting volunteers from around the world to join the Ukrainian army at the breakout of the conflict. As far as we've heard, that invitation still stands. Italy wants this war to wrap up just as the United States does.

***

Tags: ITALY SOLDIERS UKRAINE

