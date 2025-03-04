'You Can Go, but Not With My Soldiers': Italy Passes on Sending Troops to Ukraine

After the blow-up in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump and Trump's decision to put a pause on military aid to Ukraine, the onus was on Europe to act to defend Ukraine. The U.K.'s Keir Starmer quickly handed out a blank check to Zelenskyy, while other European states got serious and talked of sending troops to the front line. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took a pass on the EU's proposal to send troops to the front line.

She welcomed the U.K. and France to send their troops but said Italians wouldn't be joining them. "You can go, but not with my soldiers,” she announced.

BREAKING 🚨 Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Refuses EU’s proposal to send Italian troops to Ukraine



"You can go, but not with my soldiers”



I ABSOLUTELY LOVE HER ❤️ pic.twitter.com/os0URtbhF1 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 4, 2025

Meloni has some amazing moments. This one is solid — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 4, 2025

That makes Germany, Poland and now Italy ? — Lev Crouton Alt (@AltCrouton) March 4, 2025

Italian soldiers are not known for their fighting. The French don't want to break their nails.



I guess the UK is on its own. — Americano (@moraltreason) March 4, 2025

She's one of the voices of reason in Europe.



Maybe if she can get her nation out of the EU that will send a clear message. — B25Roman (@B25Roman) March 4, 2025

Finally someone over there tells him no — DOCXRP (@XrpDw) March 4, 2025

Giorgia Meloni seems to stand out from the crowd of European leaders. She’s got this knack for keeping a cool head and sizing things up pretty clearly. Makes you wonder if she might just be bold enough to take Italy out of the EU next—what do you think about that? — THEE ALFA HOUSE (@thee_alfa_house) March 4, 2025

Meloni is right to prioritize Italy's interests. Sending troops would be a mistake, especially when other options haven't been fully explored. Hopefully, a peaceful resolution can be reached soon, just like Trump always says. — Simon P (@simonkp) March 4, 2025

This lady understands the Ukrainian situation. She is wise to allow other European countries to contribute money, weapons and soldiers to an unwinnable war and not get involved. It is time for America to leave Nato. — Holy Mackerel (@mikpenny2249) March 4, 2025

Smart move by Meloni. Direct NATO troop involvement would be an enormous escalation that could spiral into something much worse. There's a big difference between providing military aid and putting boots on the ground. — @BETWEEN THE LINES (@jc4433) March 4, 2025

We know that Ukraine was recruiting volunteers from around the world to join the Ukrainian army at the breakout of the conflict. As far as we've heard, that invitation still stands. Italy wants this war to wrap up just as the United States does.

