While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 03, 2025
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Remember back in 2018 when President Donald Trump at the United Nations said that Germany would become totally dependent of Russia for its energy, and the German delegation laughed? Seth Meyers thought it was so funny he worked it into his late-night comedy show:

Flash forward to 2025, and Germany and the rest of Europe depend on Russia for oil, gas, and coal. So they give Russia money for fossil fuels while at the same time giving money to Ukraine to defeat Russia.

As usual, Trump was right even though he was laughed at at the time.

