While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy

Remember back in 2018 when President Donald Trump at the United Nations said that Germany would become totally dependent of Russia for its energy, and the German delegation laughed? Seth Meyers thought it was so funny he worked it into his late-night comedy show:

7 years ago, Trump warned NATO they will one day regret buying Russian oil.



Everyone mocked him for it.



pic.twitter.com/Mm5x1QQVLo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 2, 2025

Flash forward to 2025, and Germany and the rest of Europe depend on Russia for oil, gas, and coal. So they give Russia money for fossil fuels while at the same time giving money to Ukraine to defeat Russia.

All the virtue signaling from European leaders about standing with Ukraine is completely belied by this. They all continue to trade with Russia and import oil, gas, and coal. If they were really serious, they'd address this first.https://t.co/pmwSfQNnzo pic.twitter.com/34nZRP4YtC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 1, 2025

I feel like this is the most important thing I have read today. https://t.co/HnTrGYCWBD — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 3, 2025

💯



They are literally funding both sides of the war — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) March 3, 2025

I agree it’s super-important. Combine this with the fact that they are angrily accusing Trump and 60% of Americans of being Russia’s allies. Together, these two things show a <profound> lack of respect for the American people. It’s almost hatred. — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) March 3, 2025

Political posturing. Notice nothing was signed at any of the meetings — The Traveler (@eldovyn) March 3, 2025

Virtue signaling, it's funny how none of media even mentions this. — Elena (@Eleanor04066972) March 3, 2025

Europe boxed themselves in with their net-zero policies. Either they buy from Russia, or their economies crash and their citizens freeze to death. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) March 3, 2025

Paying your "enemy" to provide fuel as they potentially annihilate your youth is insane.



"We can't afford fuel otherwise!"



Insane. — Eric Etzel (@EtzelEric) March 3, 2025

It’s almost like Trump tried to warn EU and they laughed at him…! — Truth Seeker (@ezpzlemonsqzyy) March 3, 2025

All along they have been virtue signaling with one hand while they buy with the other. — Jeff (@JeffAthwart) March 2, 2025

Europe likes to sound virtuous but prefers to sneak around and deal in short term self interest expediency. — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) March 3, 2025

Exactly. Europe's leaders talk tough, but their wallets tell a different story. Since 2022, the EU has sent more money to Russia for energy than to Ukraine for defense. 🚨🔥 #Hypocrisy #FollowTheMoney — Scott Ross (@scottrossonline) March 3, 2025

As usual, Trump was right even though he was laughed at at the time.

