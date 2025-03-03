Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014

Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Federalist CEO Sean Davis says you can draw a straight line from what's currently happening in Ukraine to the Obama-Biden foreign policy in 2014. Remember, the Obama administration under which Russia invaded Ukraine?

This is a bit long, but stick with it:

… and enrichment of the regime’s friends and family, all funded by the American taxpayer. It wasn’t just Hunter Biden getting paid (though he was the most obvious). They were all doing it. 

If Zelensky falls and an accountable government is elected, it’s over for everyone who used that country as a piggy bank for the last decade, and they all know it. That knowledge is what unites Obama-era Democrats and neocons. Nobody can ever find out what they’ve been doing, and the best way to keep it all hidden is to make sure the war never ends. 

Remember when they bombed Nordstream—Putin’s largest source of economic leverage over Europe—and then tried to claim Putin blew it up? Just wait to see what they come up when they finally decide Zelensky has outlived his usefulness.

And to prove Davis' point, here's Sen. Chris Murphy, who met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Trump and probably goaded him on, back in 2014:

… We have been very much involved. Members of the Senate have been there. Members of the State Department have been on the Square."

"The Obama administration passed sanctions. The Senate was prepared to pass its own set of sanctions, and as I've said, I think that the clear position of the United States has, in part, been what has helped lead to this change in regime."

"If, ultimately, this is a peaceful transition to a new government in Ukraine, it will be the U.S. on the streets of Ukraine who will be seen as a great friend in helping make that transition happen."  

"There is a U.S. interest here. We are in the middle of negotiating a new trade agreement with Europe. To my state, it's enormously important. We do 40% of our trade in Connecticut with Europe."  

"If Ukraine is part of the EU and thus is part of this new trade agreement with the United States, that could result in billions of dollars in new economic opportunities for the U.S."  

"So, we do have an economic interest in Ukraine being a part of the EU, and we shouldn't be shy about making that interest clear."

Back then, it was a good thing to Ukrainians to determine what their future is; now, it's OK for Zelenskyy to cancel elections indefinitely as long as the war goes on. We thought interfering with other nations' elections was a bad thing.

Remember back in January when the Biden administration admitted it couldn't account for $1 billion in military aid sent to Ukraine?

