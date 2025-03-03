Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014

Federalist CEO Sean Davis says you can draw a straight line from what's currently happening in Ukraine to the Obama-Biden foreign policy in 2014. Remember, the Obama administration under which Russia invaded Ukraine?

This is a bit long, but stick with it:

You can draw a straight line from what’s happening with Ukraine today back to the Obama-Biden foreign policy of 2014: they launched a coup to install a puppet government in Ukraine, then used the country as a base of operations for corrupt money laundering and enrichment of the… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 3, 2025

… and enrichment of the regime’s friends and family, all funded by the American taxpayer. It wasn’t just Hunter Biden getting paid (though he was the most obvious). They were all doing it. If Zelensky falls and an accountable government is elected, it’s over for everyone who used that country as a piggy bank for the last decade, and they all know it. That knowledge is what unites Obama-era Democrats and neocons. Nobody can ever find out what they’ve been doing, and the best way to keep it all hidden is to make sure the war never ends. Remember when they bombed Nordstream—Putin’s largest source of economic leverage over Europe—and then tried to claim Putin blew it up? Just wait to see what they come up when they finally decide Zelensky has outlived his usefulness.

And to prove Davis' point, here's Sen. Chris Murphy, who met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Trump and probably goaded him on, back in 2014:

In 2014, Senator Chris Murphy bragged about the United States successfully overthrowing Ukraine's government:



"I think it was our role, including sanctions and threats of sanctions, that forced, in part, Yanukovych from office."



"We have not sat on the sidelines. We have been… https://t.co/BEXlKlFJas pic.twitter.com/UjSd2DZIhL — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 3, 2025

… We have been very much involved. Members of the Senate have been there. Members of the State Department have been on the Square." "The Obama administration passed sanctions. The Senate was prepared to pass its own set of sanctions, and as I've said, I think that the clear position of the United States has, in part, been what has helped lead to this change in regime." "If, ultimately, this is a peaceful transition to a new government in Ukraine, it will be the U.S. on the streets of Ukraine who will be seen as a great friend in helping make that transition happen." "There is a U.S. interest here. We are in the middle of negotiating a new trade agreement with Europe. To my state, it's enormously important. We do 40% of our trade in Connecticut with Europe." "If Ukraine is part of the EU and thus is part of this new trade agreement with the United States, that could result in billions of dollars in new economic opportunities for the U.S." "So, we do have an economic interest in Ukraine being a part of the EU, and we shouldn't be shy about making that interest clear."

Back then, it was a good thing to Ukrainians to determine what their future is; now, it's OK for Zelenskyy to cancel elections indefinitely as long as the war goes on. We thought interfering with other nations' elections was a bad thing.

Still very few people know about this https://t.co/15DoFSmsRe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2025

The US seeded what is now the war in Ukraine. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 3, 2025

But some clickbait ads on Facebook is “interfering with American sovereignty.” — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 3, 2025

This is their piggy bank and their laundromat.



What they were looking forward to most with a Kamala Harris win was sending a few hundred NGO’s in there to “help” rebuild the country for a couple of trillion.



How much is that getting stolen? — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 3, 2025

"I would like for you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it... I think you're surrounding yourself with some of the same people..." DJT, 7/25/19



Zelensky chose his path. He chose corruption. — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) March 3, 2025

Precisely. The line goes straight to 2014… then another twenty years before that.



This is why Trump was initially impeached. They didn’t want him getting too close to how they’ve been wasting lives and wealth to enrich themselves. — JD Breen (@realjdbreen) March 3, 2025

This is why there is SO much pushback and gaslighting from the democrats.



Once the war is over, all of this and more will come to light. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) March 3, 2025

Consequences. There needs to be consequences. This is a scandal and participants need to fall, otherwise the US itself, as a nation - all of us are complicit. — Dena Fredrickson (@dena30211) March 3, 2025

We are not the "good guys" I grew up believing we were. — Name Goes Here (@ILoveGrackles) March 3, 2025

Amazing that people are able to find and share this. It’s like the ghost of the past haunting. Thank you! — Kevin F. Czaicki (@KCzaicki) March 3, 2025

I’d prefer to see what they do when an official audit begins and we determine where the billions to Ukraine wound up. — Cherie Cates (@CherieCates) March 3, 2025

Remember back in January when the Biden administration admitted it couldn't account for $1 billion in military aid sent to Ukraine?

