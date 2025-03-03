Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority

Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

As we reported earlier, the numbers show that the public supports President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine. Trump's net approval on Russia/Ukraine (+2) was far more positive than Biden's (-22). Just maybe the American citizens want a peace deal rather than sinking hundreds of billions of dollars more into President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's war, whose end he says is "very, very far away."

Liberal troll John Pavlovitz decided to just declare himself the American majority.

He's dumb? The map doesn't lie. Voters elected Trump to put an end to this war.

Pavlovitz is delusional if he thinks he can just declare himself the national majority. Polls show that 70 percent of people agree that Trump is doing what he promised to do on the campaign trail. And what he promised is why he won the popular vote. We don't know how many times Pavlovitz needs to see that electoral map.

***

