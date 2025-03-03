Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority

As we reported earlier, the numbers show that the public supports President Donald Trump's stance on Ukraine. Trump's net approval on Russia/Ukraine (+2) was far more positive than Biden's (-22). Just maybe the American citizens want a peace deal rather than sinking hundreds of billions of dollars more into President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's war, whose end he says is "very, very far away."

Liberal troll John Pavlovitz decided to just declare himself the American majority.

I am an American against Donald Trump.



I am the American majority. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 2, 2025

You are actually very much the minority. pic.twitter.com/qv09pRUYfy — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 3, 2025

You're so dumb.😂 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 3, 2025

He's dumb? The map doesn't lie. Voters elected Trump to put an end to this war.

How delusional the left have become — Bea 🐝 (@beanatured) March 2, 2025

You lost the popular vote



He’s right



You’re the one who is dumb — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) March 3, 2025

I hope you keep calling 57% of the American people dumb. That’s gonna work out so awesome for you in 2026. — Glen Bradley (@GlenBradley) March 3, 2025

And there it is. Liberalism 101. If you can’t win a debate, call your opponent stupid, uneducated and racist. Well done John. — Kevin Puckett (@Kevinmpuckett) March 3, 2025

Great argument. I can’t imagine how you guys lost the election being so articulate. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) March 3, 2025

The party with the majority is in the White House, the Senate and Congress. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 2, 2025

Apart from he won, you make a great point! — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) March 3, 2025

You don’t represent me. — Toe Knee (@TonyMoonLander) March 3, 2025

Pavlovitz is delusional if he thinks he can just declare himself the national majority. Polls show that 70 percent of people agree that Trump is doing what he promised to do on the campaign trail. And what he promised is why he won the popular vote. We don't know how many times Pavlovitz needs to see that electoral map.

