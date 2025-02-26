Scott Jennings Says Dems Shaking Pom-Poms, Cheering for Recession, Big Government, and Ill...
VIP
Jamaal Bowman Says Elon Musk and Donald Trump Are Turning Off a Lot...
WATCH: Will Elon Musk Make Keanu Reeves' Dream Come True?
Kristi Noem Says There's Been a 627 Percent Increase in Arrests of Illegals
VIP
Federal Job Loss Meets Private Reality—and Massive Media Bias
Trans Woman Who Vandalized Tesla Dealership Arrested With Incendiary Devices
Jeff Bezos Announces Significant Shift in Washington Post Opinion Page Direction, Reaction...
VIP
For Democrats, Gender Isn't the Only Thing That's Fluid, Their Principles Are, Too
Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a...
We Will Not Be Silenced! House Judiciary GOP Passes 'No Censors on Our...
Councilwoman Whose Husband Was Arrested by FBI for ICE Leaves Out Some Details
Elites Gasp as Peasants Storm the Gates: Pass the Smelling Salts, the NYT’s...
Not a Single Job Among Them! Lefties Stage Capitol Hill Die-In, Demand Trump...
Politico Warns Trump's Cuts Could 'Alter the Future of Gov't' (Yeah, About That...)

Keith Olbermann a Little Cranky About WaPo’s New Direction

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 26, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has announced a new direction for the paper's editorial page. "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," he explained in a statement. He'll leave it to other media outlets to publish pieces that oppose those two things. The Post's opinion page director has already decided to resign, and as we covered, a lot of people went a little bit bonkers over this "hard-right" shift.

Advertisement

One who stands out for conciseness and clarity is Keith Olbermann, who announced some time ago he was not going to post about politics anymore.

Bezos joins the rest of us on the Right who are all Nazis.

Why is this decision even controversial? Because anything that can be attached to Donald Trump has to be opposed, which is why the Democrats find themselves defending government fraud and waste with a 21 percent approval rating.

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
Advertisement
Advertisement

Because Olbermann is an unrepentant misogynist, as is obvious from any of his posts to or about women. He really has an issue with the opposite sex.

Maybe Bezos got tired of losing $77 million a year so that progressives could write fan fiction about Democrats.

***

Tags: JEFF BEZOS KEITH OLBERMANN NAZI OPINION WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards
Aaron Walker
Kash Patel Needs to Clean House! Check Out What This Former FBI Agent Did During His Employment
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Will Elon Musk Make Keanu Reeves' Dream Come True?
Aaron Walker
Trans Woman Who Vandalized Tesla Dealership Arrested With Incendiary Devices
Brett T.
Councilwoman Whose Husband Was Arrested by FBI for ICE Leaves Out Some Details
Brett T.
Fired Federal Worker Could Get a Private Sector Job Tomorrow, but She's a Patriot
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
J.K. Rowling Helpfully Explains How Women With Penises Are Like Wizards Aaron Walker
Advertisement