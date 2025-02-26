Keith Olbermann a Little Cranky About WaPo’s New Direction

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has announced a new direction for the paper's editorial page. "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," he explained in a statement. He'll leave it to other media outlets to publish pieces that oppose those two things. The Post's opinion page director has already decided to resign, and as we covered, a lot of people went a little bit bonkers over this "hard-right" shift.
One who stands out for conciseness and clarity is Keith Olbermann, who announced some time ago he was not going to post about politics anymore.
Fuck you, Nazi— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 26, 2025
And tell your plastic girlfriend she's actually shamed herself, which none of us whoever met her thought was possible
Bezos joins the rest of us on the Right who are all Nazis.
Bezos: We will now be reporting on personal liberties and free markets.— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 26, 2025
Olbermann: pic.twitter.com/w9UHQC6RVj
Keith takes a stand against personal liberties and free markets. https://t.co/V2sOqp2qQq— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 26, 2025
I know when I see the overt promotion of personal and economic liberty, the first thing i think of is Naziism and fascism.— dicentra (@dicentra33) February 26, 2025
And how both philosophies were against liberty of any kind.
Why is this decision even controversial? Because anything that can be attached to Donald Trump has to be opposed, which is why the Democrats find themselves defending government fraud and waste with a 21 percent approval rating.
Subtext:— Very VERY Angry Omni (@omniVeryAngry) February 26, 2025
No one loves me.
Dude some day your mouth is going to cause you some IRL consequences, because you write a lot of checks on the internet that your candy ass couldn’t cash in person.— Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) February 26, 2025
Seek help.— Postman (@postman2421) February 26, 2025
With angry idiots like this loser, is it any wonder people abandoned the left?— Baba Blue Jay (@BabaBlueJay) February 26, 2025
The fact that you're mad means he's making the right decision 🙄— Heavy Bagz (@TMoneyTalks9) February 26, 2025
Yes, the nazis, famous for advocating for personal liberties and free markets.— Siddhartha (@Siddhartha61911) February 26, 2025
@JeffBezos: "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets."@KeithOlbermann: "Fuck you, Nazi"— Nervous Neanderthal (@NervousNeander1) February 26, 2025
It's absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/nzZ3qd3Pr8
Wow. That escalated quickly.— NativeLA (@LA_Native_3) February 26, 2025
Why would you bring his girlfriend into this discussion other than to say misogynistic comments?
Because Olbermann is an unrepentant misogynist, as is obvious from any of his posts to or about women. He really has an issue with the opposite sex.
Poor baby Keith. Don’t be such a bitch— Michael oglesby (@marilloMO) February 26, 2025
Maybe Bezos got tired of losing $77 million a year so that progressives could write fan fiction about Democrats.
