Keith Olbermann a Little Cranky About WaPo’s New Direction

As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has announced a new direction for the paper's editorial page. "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets," he explained in a statement. He'll leave it to other media outlets to publish pieces that oppose those two things. The Post's opinion page director has already decided to resign, and as we covered, a lot of people went a little bit bonkers over this "hard-right" shift.

One who stands out for conciseness and clarity is Keith Olbermann, who announced some time ago he was not going to post about politics anymore.

Fuck you, Nazi



And tell your plastic girlfriend she's actually shamed herself, which none of us whoever met her thought was possible — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 26, 2025

Bezos joins the rest of us on the Right who are all Nazis.

Bezos: We will now be reporting on personal liberties and free markets.



Olbermann: pic.twitter.com/w9UHQC6RVj — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 26, 2025

Keith takes a stand against personal liberties and free markets. https://t.co/V2sOqp2qQq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 26, 2025

I know when I see the overt promotion of personal and economic liberty, the first thing i think of is Naziism and fascism.



And how both philosophies were against liberty of any kind. — dicentra (@dicentra33) February 26, 2025

Why is this decision even controversial? Because anything that can be attached to Donald Trump has to be opposed, which is why the Democrats find themselves defending government fraud and waste with a 21 percent approval rating.

Subtext:



No one loves me. — Very VERY Angry Omni (@omniVeryAngry) February 26, 2025

Dude some day your mouth is going to cause you some IRL consequences, because you write a lot of checks on the internet that your candy ass couldn’t cash in person. — Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) February 26, 2025

Seek help. — Postman (@postman2421) February 26, 2025

With angry idiots like this loser, is it any wonder people abandoned the left? — Baba Blue Jay (@BabaBlueJay) February 26, 2025

The fact that you're mad means he's making the right decision 🙄 — Heavy Bagz (@TMoneyTalks9) February 26, 2025

Yes, the nazis, famous for advocating for personal liberties and free markets. — Siddhartha (@Siddhartha61911) February 26, 2025

@JeffBezos: "We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets."@KeithOlbermann: "Fuck you, Nazi"



It's absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/nzZ3qd3Pr8 — Nervous Neanderthal (@NervousNeander1) February 26, 2025

Wow. That escalated quickly.

Why would you bring his girlfriend into this discussion other than to say misogynistic comments? — NativeLA (@LA_Native_3) February 26, 2025

Because Olbermann is an unrepentant misogynist, as is obvious from any of his posts to or about women. He really has an issue with the opposite sex.

Poor baby Keith. Don’t be such a bitch — Michael oglesby (@marilloMO) February 26, 2025

Maybe Bezos got tired of losing $77 million a year so that progressives could write fan fiction about Democrats.

