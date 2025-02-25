VIP
Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 25, 2025
Here's a good example of the trash taking itself out. The Associated Press reports that more than 20 civil service employees are resigning over DOGE's dismantling of critical public services. Did you catch that? More than 20? How will the government manage to go on?

The Associated Press, which still has a seat in the White House briefing room, reports:

More than 20 civil service employees resigned Tuesday from billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they were refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”

“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” the 21 staffers wrote in a joint resignation letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

The employees also warned that many of those enlisted by Musk to help him slash the size of the federal government under President Donald Trump’s administration were political ideologues who did not have the necessary skills or experience for the task ahead of them.

A joint resignation letter. Do they still get eight months' severance pay and benefits or is it too late to take advantage of that offer?

This seems important:

It doesn't appear they were working very quickly.

Elon Musk called out the "fake news" himself:

The AP does eventually get to the truth:

The staffers who resigned had worked for the United States Digital Service, but said their duties were being integrated into DOGE. Their former office, the USDS, was established under President Barack Obama after the botched rollout of Healthcare.gov, the web portal that millions of Americans use to sign up for insurance plans through the Democrat’s signature health care law.

So Big Balls is still with the team. Good to hear.

***

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS ELON MUSK RESIGNATION DOGE

