Twenty-One DOGE Staffers Resign Rather Than 'Dismantle Critical Public Services'

Here's a good example of the trash taking itself out. The Associated Press reports that more than 20 civil service employees are resigning over DOGE's dismantling of critical public services. Did you catch that? More than 20? How will the government manage to go on?

BREAKING: More than 20 civil service employees are resigning from Elon Musk’s DOGE, saying they refuse to “dismantle critical public services.” https://t.co/c1OUPUhxhg — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2025

The Associated Press, which still has a seat in the White House briefing room, reports:

More than 20 civil service employees resigned Tuesday from billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, saying they were refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.” “We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” the 21 staffers wrote in a joint resignation letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.” The employees also warned that many of those enlisted by Musk to help him slash the size of the federal government under President Donald Trump’s administration were political ideologues who did not have the necessary skills or experience for the task ahead of them.

A joint resignation letter. Do they still get eight months' severance pay and benefits or is it too late to take advantage of that offer?

This seems important:

The "resigning" employees are actually holdovers from Obama's U.S. Digital Service. Most were already let go.



Another calculated political stunt from the Left. Good riddance. https://t.co/XQAIqvNFNF pic.twitter.com/Zw9lQ6DEUL — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 25, 2025

This is misleading. The 20 staffers were already working for Digital Service—which became DOGE—and didn’t want to work for DOGE, so they resigned. They were not originally hired to work for DOGE.



“The staffers who resigned worked for what was once known as the United States… — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 25, 2025

They just did DOGE's work on themselves. Beautiful. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 25, 2025

“These highly skilled civil servants were working to modernize Social Security, veterans’ services, tax filing, health care, disaster relief, student aid, and other critical services”



🤣🤣🤣 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 25, 2025

It doesn't appear they were working very quickly.

"More than 20 civil service employees are resigning from Elon Musk’s DOGE, saying they refuse to “dismantle critical public services.”"



You're insinuating that the DOGE team is resigning themselves. This is past misleading; it's propaganda. — individual1st (@individual1st) February 25, 2025

Elon Musk called out the "fake news" himself:

More fake news from Associated Propaganda.



These were Dem political holdovers who refused to return to the office.



They would have been fired had they not resigned. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

These were full remote workers who hung Trans flags from their workplaces. https://t.co/hLcGwcoAP8 — Katie Miller (@katierosemiller) February 25, 2025

Great news! — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 25, 2025

The very definition of fake news right here. — Yot Rawk (@Bennythebull44) February 25, 2025

Wow. Almost made it to dozens😂 How is this newsworthy? — Lisa (@politeracy) February 25, 2025

From the old Biden Regime. This is great news. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) February 25, 2025

The AP does eventually get to the truth:

The staffers who resigned had worked for the United States Digital Service, but said their duties were being integrated into DOGE. Their former office, the USDS, was established under President Barack Obama after the botched rollout of Healthcare.gov, the web portal that millions of Americans use to sign up for insurance plans through the Democrat’s signature health care law.

So Big Balls is still with the team. Good to hear.

