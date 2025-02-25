Rep. Ilhan Omar Finds It Hard to Have an Intellectual Debate Because Americans Are So Dumb

Mehdi Hasan's new media company scored a big win by getting Rep. Ilhan Omar on his program. Omar is tired of dealing with idiots and complains about the dumbing down of America — how else do you explain Donald Trump being reelected?
To be fair and not be Aaron Rupar, we'll give some context here that's given in a proposed Community Note, which reads, "Misleading. The clip was clipped out of context to remove the prompt, which was specifically about comments by members of Congress to deport an American citizen." We don't know which citizen Congress is trying to deport, but we do know that regardless of the context, Omar is appalled by the dumbing down of the United States. Not just members of Congress, but citizens who voted for Trump.
Ilhan Omar mocks "stupid" Americans pic.twitter.com/jGITli2swg— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2025
Ilhan Omar sitting across from Mehdi Hasan and calling regular Americans idiots who shouldn’t be “allowed” to say what they say is the absolute state of the Democratic Party.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 23, 2025
Good luck with this. pic.twitter.com/MxkpkZPCOm
Did you catch that? The fact that these people are allowed to say the most ridiculous things. Does she propose shutting them down if they're not up to her intellectual level?
Notice the phrase she used here. “Allowed to say the dumbest things.” I object to that, but the bigger point is yes, Ilhan, people are allowed to say things that you might not agree with. You can’t just ban speech that you don’t agree with, though I’m sure you’d like to.— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 23, 2025
Why would ANYONE actively advocate against free speech?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 24, 2025
Let alone a member of Congress.
Deport her. Problem solved.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 23, 2025
That seems to be the general consensus.
Deport her ass. Let her experience Somalia again.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 23, 2025
Isn’t she the one who said some people did something? She doesn’t get to mock anyone.— First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 23, 2025
Yes, and here she's complaining about someone saying something.
Jasmine Crockett's rooting against the USA...— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 23, 2025
Ilhan Omar's mocking US citizens...
At this point, it seems like being anti-American is a prerequisite for being a Democrat.
When I think "intellectual debate" I of course first think of Ilhan Omar 😂— Ken Wiebe 🇺🇸 (@kpwiebe) February 23, 2025
We keep an ever-changing list of the dumbest members of Congress, but this editor doesn't consider Omar dumb — she's smart but duplicitous.
This is a 2026 swing state ad.— Ch_Ant (@ant58431) February 23, 2025
Hope @GOP is keeping records of all these clips for 2026 and 2028.— TheDoc (@NotThatDocM) February 24, 2025
Tune in to the newest episode of Islamist interviewing Islamist.— Noah Friedland (@NoahFriedland) February 24, 2025
When Omar needs an intellectual of her level to talk to, she turns to Mehdi Hasan. To his credit, Hasan has built a nice-looking studio in his basement.
***
