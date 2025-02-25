Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email
VIP
Kids’ Rights vs. Patriot Points: It's Possible to Win at Both
WI Gov. Evers Takes a Leaf From Kamala Harris' Playbook, Offers Rambling Answer...
Karoline Leavitt Explains Joint Chief Ouster in Bold Shake-Up Over Dismal Performance
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against...
You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Lefty Jon Lovett Comes Out in Favor of Parental Rights (but Only to...
Trump Silences Reporter in Explosive Clash Over Who Has Actually Been Targeted
Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tale...
Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is...
Karoline Leavitt Shocks the Poor Press Pool with Oh-So-Clever New Reporter Rules
WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA...
Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting...

Rep. Ilhan Omar Finds It Hard to Have an Intellectual Debate Because Americans Are So Dumb

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Mehdi Hasan's new media company scored a big win by getting Rep. Ilhan Omar on his program. Omar is tired of dealing with idiots and complains about the dumbing down of America — how else do you explain Donald Trump being reelected?

Advertisement

To be fair and not be Aaron Rupar, we'll give some context here that's given in a proposed Community Note, which reads, "Misleading. The clip was clipped out of context to remove the prompt, which was specifically about comments by members of Congress to deport an American citizen." We don't know which citizen Congress is trying to deport, but we do know that regardless of the context, Omar is appalled by the dumbing down of the United States. Not just members of Congress, but citizens who voted for Trump.

Did you catch that? The fact that these people are allowed to say the most ridiculous things. Does she propose shutting them down if they're not up to her intellectual level?

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That seems to be the general consensus. 

Yes, and here she's complaining about someone saying something.

We keep an ever-changing list of the dumbest members of Congress, but this editor doesn't consider Omar dumb — she's smart but duplicitous.

When Omar needs an intellectual of her level to talk to, she turns to Mehdi Hasan. To his credit, Hasan has built a nice-looking studio in his basement.

***

Tags: MEHDI HASAN ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against Becoming More Efficient
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Explains Joint Chief Ouster in Bold Shake-Up Over Dismal Performance
justmindy
Trump Silences Reporter in Explosive Clash Over Who Has Actually Been Targeted
justmindy
Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tales
justmindy
WI Gov. Evers Takes a Leaf From Kamala Harris' Playbook, Offers Rambling Answer on 'Inseminated Persons'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement