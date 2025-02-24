'Duly Noted': Unhinged TikToker Calls for Elon Musk to Be Assassinated

This editor doesn't "do" TikTok, and he certainly doesn't understand people's compulsion to post videos of themselves threatening violence. This TikToker comes right out and calls for Elon Musk to be assassinated and says she's not worried about being investigated because the FBI doesn't have enough people on staff. We're betting new FBI Director Kash Patel will find someone.

TikToker who admits she hasn't filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi pic.twitter.com/AiNC2nkKRF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2025

Again, it's bad enough that you have these violent fantasies in your head — what inspires you to shoot a video of yourself saying them out loud and posting it for millions to see?

She may be getting a visit soon:

Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw https://t.co/zCMohyeHML — U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (@USAEdMartin) February 24, 2025

Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud @EagleEdMartin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

Click, Click, Sarah C. Roberts. You are EXPOSED. — Penny Calls a Lid 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@PSwal807) February 24, 2025

New FBI leadership should have fun with this one! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) February 24, 2025

FBI will pay her a visit soon — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 24, 2025

Sarah C Roberts should be easy enough to find.



They seemed to be able to find faceless, nameless grandmas from J6 pretty easily. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 24, 2025

This should be an easier investigation than the January 6 roundup. Her name's right there.

Someone should train AI to flag crazy eyes in TikTok videos.

so she should be in jail for tax evasion already... These people have been lawless for so long even the calm normal application of existing law feels like the world collapsing for them. — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) February 24, 2025

People out here actively committing and confessing to crimes, recording it, and still deciding to upload it to the internet.



When did we as a people lose that skill of understanding likely consequences of our actions?



🤔 — J C (@jofjltn4) February 24, 2025

I’m amazed at how many people there are online who will openly hand the American justice system a slam dunk like this. At least give your lawyer something to work with. 🤡🤡🤡 — hellsunicorn (@hellsunicorn) February 24, 2025

Why do people get on TikTok and just self-snitch? I don't understand this need to out yourself. — Razor-sharp Thoughtfulness🇺🇸 (@RThoughtfulness) February 24, 2025

They know nothing's going to happen to them. At best an IRS agent should knock on her door.

***