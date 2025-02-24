'Duly Noted': Unhinged TikToker Calls for Elon Musk to Be Assassinated

Federal Judge Delivers Trump a Victory, Rejects Playing Temporary Nanny to Soothe AP’s...
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on February 24, 2025

This editor doesn't "do" TikTok, and he certainly doesn't understand people's compulsion to post videos of themselves threatening violence. This TikToker comes right out and calls for Elon Musk to be assassinated and says she's not worried about being investigated because the FBI doesn't have enough people on staff. We're betting new FBI Director Kash Patel will find someone.

Again, it's bad enough that you have these violent fantasies in your head — what inspires you to shoot a video of yourself saying them out loud and posting it for millions to see?

She may be getting a visit soon:

Ha.

This should be an easier investigation than the January 6 roundup. Her name's right there.

***

Tags: ASSASSINATION ELON MUSK FBI TAXES TIKTOK

