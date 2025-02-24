AI Video of Trump Kissing Elon Musk's Feet Plays in HUD Cafeteria

We weren't sure this was real, but the post comes from Vox reporter Rachel Cohen, so you know it's legit. Reportedly if you walked into the Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria this morning, you were treated to a loop of President Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet, with the superimposed text, "Long Live the Real King."

And federal employees are crying about getting fired. From the looks of this, they're trying to get fired. It shouldn't be too tough to track down the person responsible for putting this on a loop at HUD.

this video of Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet is playing in the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria this morning



(per source @HUDgov) pic.twitter.com/hrojPdLDHQ — Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) February 24, 2025

Hmm, five bullet points of what I accomplished last week. First, I made an AI video of the president kissing Musk's feet.

They work FOR ME and I say…. pic.twitter.com/r3J8A630w3 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 24, 2025

That's an easy call.

Apparently, we have Devin Duke to thank for the video.

Glad to see my image has been put to good use - https://t.co/feTN79cB7B — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) February 24, 2025

There's a proposed Community Note that this should be identified as AI-generated, but that's pretty obvious from Musk having two left feet.

If this isn't evidence that these agencies have been wholly politicized and need to be cleaned out, then I don't know what is. — Not I (@Stacialeigh1) February 24, 2025

Unprofessional, inappropriate, and unnecessary. You're fired. — PsychCaptain (@PsychCaptainX) February 24, 2025

Not the flex you hoped for! Keep proving DOGE’s point — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) February 24, 2025

They don’t have time to compile 5 bullet points though. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 24, 2025

Man, HUD should not bring this attention to themselves……. @DOGE — Michael Rosazza (@mrosazza) February 24, 2025

How unprofessional. And you still argue they should keep their jobs ? — Just Seam (@Just_seam) February 24, 2025

The multiverse just keeps getting weirder 🤡 seriously tho, this breach highlights serious cybersecurity vulnerabilities within federal agencies — danaaa (@web3danaaa) February 24, 2025

Whoever put it up on the TV will claim they were hacked.

Put HUD on the list of agencies to dissolve.

***