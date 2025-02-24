Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets...
Roman Gabriel III and SoldOut TV
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...

AI Video of Trump Kissing Elon Musk's Feet Plays in HUD Cafeteria

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on February 24, 2025
Devin Duke

We weren't sure this was real, but the post comes from Vox reporter Rachel Cohen, so you know it's legit. Reportedly if you walked into the Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria this morning, you were treated to a loop of President Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet, with the superimposed text, "Long Live the Real King."

And federal employees are crying about getting fired. From the looks of this, they're trying to get fired. It shouldn't be too tough to track down the person responsible for putting this on a loop at HUD.

Hmm, five bullet points of what I accomplished last week. First, I made an AI video of the president kissing Musk's feet.

That's an easy call.

Apparently, we have Devin Duke to thank for the video.

There's a proposed Community Note that this should be identified as AI-generated, but that's pretty obvious from Musk having two left feet.

Whoever put it up on the TV will claim they were hacked.

Put HUD on the list of agencies to dissolve.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK VIDEO VOX

