Trump at CPAC: 'The People Have Given Us a Resounding Mandate'

Brett T.  |  4:15 PM on February 22, 2025
Pool via AP

Liberals like to put words in conservatives' mouths. "I didn't vote for this," they say after President Donald Trump does something he explicitly promised he'd do during the campaign. We have to keep continually correcting them." This is what we voted for, and polls say that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump is following through on his campaign promises. 

Trump gave a speech at CPAC on Saturday and reminded people that the voters had given him a mandate, and he was going to follow it.

More of this, please.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said Trump's pace was causing her to skip breakfast. "When Biden first took office in January, the New York Times wrote a story about how quiet the weekends were … Now we're back to basically where it's just essentially nonstop every day.” 

This is why Americans voted for him, no matter how much whining the liberal press does. Voters gave Trump a mandate, and he's using it to fulfill his promises.

***

