Trump at CPAC: 'The People Have Given Us a Resounding Mandate'

Liberals like to put words in conservatives' mouths. "I didn't vote for this," they say after President Donald Trump does something he explicitly promised he'd do during the campaign. We have to keep continually correcting them." This is what we voted for, and polls say that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump is following through on his campaign promises.

Trump gave a speech at CPAC on Saturday and reminded people that the voters had given him a mandate, and he was going to follow it.

.@POTUS at #CPAC: "The People have given us a RESOUNDING MANDATE for dramatic change in Washington, and we are going to deliver it... and we are going to Make America Great Again by using it." pic.twitter.com/S997oVw8Qn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 22, 2025

POTUS: “The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and Deep state bureaucrats are being sent packing. The illegal alien criminals are being sent home. We’re draining the swamp and restoring government by the people.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/VtU4KeOzyX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 22, 2025

More of this, please.

Trump had an overwhelming victory.



His mandate from America is clear.



We demand real change! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 22, 2025

We voted for change



Were getting it — Matt_EUC (@matt_euc) February 22, 2025

The message is crystal clear: it’s time to clean house and restore order. No more business as usual, Washington is getting a long-overdue shake-up. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 22, 2025

It’s a total MANDATE 👑🇺🇸 — BABAE1044 (@babae1044) February 22, 2025

Trump's win was decisive.



He has a clear mandate.



Change is what we want! — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) February 22, 2025

Love the energy! The people roared for change, and DC’s about to feel it. Trump’s 2024 landslide—over 300 electoral votes—proves it. Let’s roll! — Jammles (@jammles9) February 22, 2025

I have NEVER seen a president keep so many promises so fast… EVER — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) February 22, 2025

CNN's Kaitlan Collins said Trump's pace was causing her to skip breakfast. "When Biden first took office in January, the New York Times wrote a story about how quiet the weekends were … Now we're back to basically where it's just essentially nonstop every day.”

Exactly what politicians should be doing for their constituents — BlueLineMajor (@maj_blue) February 22, 2025

What promise has he made that he hasn’t kept yet? It’s insane! Love it. — BuddVugger78 (@BuddVugger78) February 22, 2025

Trump's a mythical creature of politics—a politician who actually delivers on promises. And fast! — Tush (@TushSapa) February 22, 2025

THIS IS WHY I VOTED FOR HIM — Bear Armstead (@BearArmstead) February 22, 2025

This is why Americans voted for him, no matter how much whining the liberal press does. Voters gave Trump a mandate, and he's using it to fulfill his promises.

