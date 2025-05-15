SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program

This writer will keep ringing the alarm bells on 'assisted suicide.' By whatever name politicians call it -- Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), 'death with dignity,' or any other euphemism -- it always, invariably, leads to the same thing: the wholesale euthanasia of not only the terminally ill, but anyone considered 'useless' or 'burdensome' to the state.

Canada's MAiD program was touted as a way for terminally ill patients, such as those with cancer, could end their suffering if they were going to die from their illness. That program has expanded to the point where those with eating disorders, veterans, and the poor are now being offered 'death with dignity' too.

And it didn't take long.

It took only nine years for Canada to go from:



“We’ll only euthanize the terminally ill”



To:



“Are you a soldier struggling with PTSD? Kill yourself”



Nine years pic.twitter.com/iUHk9oddcu — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 14, 2025

That was just in April. Less than a month ago.

Correction: it actually happened first in 2022



So it only took them *six* years pic.twitter.com/3X87Ij61w3 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 14, 2025

These are men who made the sacrifice to serve Canada, and now the Canadian government wants to send them to an early grave because of their PTSD.

Everything progressives ask for is just a foot in the door before they kick it off the hinges and take every bit of power they can and use it against society.



"Love is love" turns into shutting down Catholic adoption agencies who won't turn children over to homosexual couples… — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) May 14, 2025

Yep.

That's why they're so eager for 'universal healthcare' -- then they can make that decision for everyone.

Everything conservatives warned about government healthcare came true. Everything.



If the government is paying, you are the very first expense they’re cutting. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) May 14, 2025

Bingo.

If you’re concerned what an insurance company will do to control costs, wait til you see what the government will do — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) May 14, 2025

The Left thinks this is somehow acceptable.

Imagine calling a suicide helpline and they tell you to just do it. — Moke (@Moke1966758) May 14, 2025

The state finds it's cheaper than treating mental health issues.

Nailed it.

I've gotten the impression from elderly Canadian relatives that "let me know you want to start talking about MAID (euthanasia)" is a standard part of their medical appointments now. — Ginny Gentles (@ginnygentles) May 14, 2025

Of course. We're not surprised by this at all.

Pretty soon, the conversation will be: 'You're approaching the age of 75, so it's time to die, grandpa!'

I remember a HS teacher trying to teach our class that slippery slope arguments are logically invalid. That's perhaps true, but human nature isn't logical either. https://t.co/66LVX3yd52 — Phil Geusz (@Osteolith) May 15, 2025

Correct.

Reason 84 of why you don't let the government be in charge of your healthcare https://t.co/qQuwKSEb88 — RandomPerson (@YourMom47380792) May 15, 2025

Don't forget this.

We don’t talk enough about how the Canadian government murders people for feeling sad. https://t.co/Di7nVzUOg3 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 14, 2025

We do not.

Per capita, more people in Canada die from assisted suicide than people in the US die from intentional homicide, and it’s not close. https://t.co/Nft8xwFGMq — Pavel (@pavelow_pr) May 14, 2025

They sure do.

