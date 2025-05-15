SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human...

SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 15, 2025
Twitchy

This writer will keep ringing the alarm bells on 'assisted suicide.' By whatever name politicians call it -- Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), 'death with dignity,' or any other euphemism -- it always, invariably, leads to the same thing: the wholesale euthanasia of not only the terminally ill, but anyone considered 'useless' or 'burdensome' to the state.

Canada's MAiD program was touted as a way for terminally ill patients, such as those with cancer, could end their suffering if they were going to die from their illness. That program has expanded to the point where those with eating disorders, veterans, and the poor are now being offered 'death with dignity' too.

And it didn't take long.

That was just in April. Less than a month ago.

These are men who made the sacrifice to serve Canada, and now the Canadian government wants to send them to an early grave because of their PTSD.

Yep.

That's why they're so eager for 'universal healthcare' -- then they can make that decision for everyone.

Bingo.

The Left thinks this is somehow acceptable.

The state finds it's cheaper than treating mental health issues.

Nailed it.

Of course. We're not surprised by this at all.

Pretty soon, the conversation will be: 'You're approaching the age of 75, so it's time to die, grandpa!'

Correct.

Don't forget this.

We do not.

They sure do.

