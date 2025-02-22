If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person Adopt a New Pronoun

As we've reported earlier, the Associated Press is butthurt that it's been barred from Air Force One and the Oval Office for not changing its style guide to refer to the Gulf of America, not the Gulf of Mexico. It may seem petty, but look at all the examples in The Associated Press Stylebook over the pThe Associatedast few years telling its reporters what to say and what to avoid. A couple of years ago, for example, the AP updated its guidelines on the use of “pregnant people” to make it easier to write stories about “people who seek an abortion.” "Except in direct quotations, do not use the terms illegal alien, an illegal, illegals or undocumented," the AP directed.

The AP thinks it's the only entity that can control thought by controlling the language, so it's no surprise they're butthurt of the Gulf of America executive order. Even Apple Maps and Google Maps have gotten with the program and updated their apps.

Someone at the Sacramento Bee had a brilliant retort: If Trump can rename a body of water, why can't a transgender person adopt a new name and pronoun?

If Trump can rename the Gulf of Mexico, why can’t a trans person adopt a new name and pronoun? | Opinion https://t.co/RN4u2epJIi — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) February 22, 2025

Andrew Fiala writes:

But according to “ordinary and longstanding use and understanding,” the Gulf of Mexico is the name of the body of water in question. If the president can rename it by fiat, why can’t a person adopt a preferred pronoun or gender category in the same manner? Naming is often about power, privilege and control. A biblical myth says that God gave Adam the power to name things along with dominion over the world. He who bestows names also owns and dominates them. There is a kind of royal or religious prerogative in naming, christening and dubbing. Elaborate ceremonies are required to establish names and titles, and make subsequent changes. We see this in weddings, christenings and other rituals. When power shifts, things are often renamed. The renaming is part of the point of acquiring power. The conqueror, after all, has the right to name what he has conquered.

Fiala is correct — power has shifted. And apparently, the AP thinks it's been conquered.

Thats a stretch. — Bryan Brown (@FlyFader) February 22, 2025

Changing the name on a body of water doesn’t change the fact that it’s a body of water. It doesn’t become something entirely different just because you call it something else. Just like changing your name and pronouns don’t change your biological sex. A better analogy for trans… — KUrb (@k_urb1) February 22, 2025

"A better analogy for trans issues would be changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Sky of Mexico and renaming fish as birds."

No one cares if they pick a new name. Names don't have to coincide with biology. Adults can freely and with zero reservation change from Jim to Jamie. Just leave minors out of it. Really quite uncomplicated, don't you think? — Allen Herridge (@bernesedad) February 22, 2025

A trans person can adopt a new name and pronoun. We are just not going to be forced to participate in their delusion. — UltraMAGA1776 (@sherryande) February 22, 2025

We don't recall Trump passing any orders against "deadnaming." You might have to put your actual sex on your driver's license or passport, though.

A trans person can adopt a new name and pronoun. We are just not going to be forced to participate in their delusion. — UltraMAGA1776 (@sherryande) February 22, 2025

Terrible analogy. Trump changed the name but it’s still a gulf. He didn’t demand you call it a river or a volcano. — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) February 22, 2025

That’s the point he’s trying to make. — Dungeonmaster Jim (@DMJim) February 22, 2025

You really thought you had something here. — Pentagenarian (@NerdTeacherDad1) February 22, 2025

As many have pointed out, Trump hasn't demanded that its name be changed to the Desert of America. Whatever you call it, it's a body of water and no one has to pretend otherwise.

Other than that, great analogy.

