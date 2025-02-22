If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person...
In Connecticut, 'Restorative Justice' Means Letting Cannibalistic Convict Free on 'Conditi...
Mayor Karen Bass Can't Stand the Heat as Her Team Scrambles to Edit...
Stephen King Is Proud Maine Gov. Janet Mills Will Fight to Let Men...
New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over...
Trump Roasts Joe Biden at CPAC: 'He Was a Sleepy Crooked Guy'
Border Czar Tom Homan Delivered a Brutal CPAC Message to Media, Sanctuary Dems...
DOGE Comes for All: Federal Employees Must Reply to Email Outlining Last Week's...
Trump at CPAC: 'The People Have Given Us a Resounding Mandate'
Madonna Gets Into the Groove of Criticizing Trump Again, Says His 'King' Joke...
Elon Musk Smacks Down Reuters’ Starlink Whoppers Since Facts Are Apparently Optional
Shocker! Habiba Hamid, Ex-Newsweek Hack, Can’t Figure Out Who to Blame for a...
Associated Press Continues to Act As Hamas' PR Firm With Insulting Headline About...
Elizabeth Warren Trips Hard Over Obama While on the Warpath Against Trump's Firing...

DNI Head Tulsi Gabbard Signs the 'Captain America' Shield

Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on February 22, 2025
Twitter

We feel sorry for the losers like Mitch McConnell who voted against Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation as the next Director of National Intelligence. She's going to be a badass DNI. 

Advertisement

We're not sure what the protocol is here, but it looks as though Gabbard was presented with a Captain America shield to autograph upon her arrival at the Office of DNI. It looks like the people are glad to have her there in charge. That's a warm welcome.

But in the right hands, it sort of is.

Recommended

Mayor Karen Bass Can't Stand the Heat as Her Team Scrambles to Edit Press Conference Blunders
justmindy
Advertisement

President Donald Trump learned from the mistakes of his first term and has appointed a cabinet that is loyal to his agenda. Gabbard will be instrumental in draining the swamp this time around. And to think she ran for president as a Democrat in 2020.

***

Tags: TULSI GABBARD DNI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayor Karen Bass Can't Stand the Heat as Her Team Scrambles to Edit Press Conference Blunders
justmindy
DOGE Comes for All: Federal Employees Must Reply to Email Outlining Last Week's Work or Resign
Amy Curtis
Border Czar Tom Homan Delivered a Brutal CPAC Message to Media, Sanctuary Dems (and Also AOC)
Doug P.
If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person Adopt a New Pronoun
Brett T.
J.D. Vance Chalks Up ANOTHER Win, Takes Rep. Seth Moulton to History Class Over Fired Generals
Grateful Calvin
In Connecticut, 'Restorative Justice' Means Letting Cannibalistic Convict Free on 'Conditional Release'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayor Karen Bass Can't Stand the Heat as Her Team Scrambles to Edit Press Conference Blunders justmindy
Advertisement