DNI Head Tulsi Gabbard Signs the 'Captain America' Shield

We feel sorry for the losers like Mitch McConnell who voted against Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation as the next Director of National Intelligence. She's going to be a badass DNI.

We're not sure what the protocol is here, but it looks as though Gabbard was presented with a Captain America shield to autograph upon her arrival at the Office of DNI. It looks like the people are glad to have her there in charge. That's a warm welcome.

🚨 Tulsi Gabbard receives a real-life Captain America Shield upon her arrival at the Office of Director of National Intelligence



Follow @DNIGabbard who is doing incredible work. pic.twitter.com/mJ15670D44 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2025

That’s a wonder woman shield pic.twitter.com/uZwvJUCxhN — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 22, 2025

That wall-mounted plaque is signed by successive DNIs and then mounted back on the wall until the next one is appointed. It's not a Captain America shield. — Sam Saraguy (@Sam_Saraguy) February 22, 2025

But in the right hands, it sort of is.

Follow @DNIGabbard for updates on her work, she's doing a fantastic job — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 22, 2025

President Donald Trump learned from the mistakes of his first term and has appointed a cabinet that is loyal to his agenda. Gabbard will be instrumental in draining the swamp this time around. And to think she ran for president as a Democrat in 2020.

***