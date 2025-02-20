Three Buses Explode in Tel Aviv in What Appears to Be a Coordinated Terror Attack

On the same day that Hamas paraded the bodies of four hostages, including a mother and her two small children, through the streets for a hostage release ceremony, there have reportedly been three bus explosions in Tel Aviv.
BREAKING: Three separate bus explosions rocked Tel Aviv, Israel in what authorities suspect was a coordinated terror attack.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025
- Two more devices were discovered on another bus and possibly the light rail.
- No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/1iO66jL1N3
Israel bus explosions rock Tel Aviv area in suspected terror attack https://t.co/NCCKhvWpLY pic.twitter.com/vowzpeFYNn— New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2025
The New York Post reports:
Three buses in Israel detonated Thursday in what police are investigating as a suspected terror attack, according to multiple reports.
Two empty buses exploded simultaneously in different parking lots in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, before a third one went up in flames, according to Israeli media reports.
Additional bombs were also planted on two other buses but failed to explode. They have since been disabled, police said.
No casualties have been reported.
Thank God. The buses weren't operating; they were empty and parked together at a depot. There were apparently five bombs planted.
"One of the unexploded devices included a message saying 'Revenge of Tulkarem' – referring to a recent Israeli military counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, local outlets reported," according to the Post.
Recommended
The cease-fire has officially been canceled.— Ridge York, CRS (@ridgeyork) February 20, 2025
Gaza won't be fine after that one.— 768 Nobody (@768Nobody) February 20, 2025
Unleash Israel.— Tim (@Dragonboy155) February 20, 2025
Let them annihilate Hamas.
So much for a ceasefire.— Hung Like a Jury (@DOGERejectee) February 20, 2025
This is exactly why Israel has strict security measures. It’s not an apartheid state, it’s simply a state surrounded by psychopaths who want to murder innocent civilians.— Levi (@TheRealLevi___) February 20, 2025
Another reminder that terrorism never stops, yet the left still pushes open borders and weak security policies.— Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) February 20, 2025
Again, no casualties were reported.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member