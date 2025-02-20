Three Buses Explode in Tel Aviv in What Appears to Be a Coordinated Terror Attack

Javier Milei Surprises Elon Musk With A Special Gift
Brett T.  |  5:20 PM on February 20, 2025
AP

On the same day that Hamas paraded the bodies of four hostages, including a mother and her two small children, through the streets for a hostage release ceremony, there have reportedly been three bus explosions in Tel Aviv.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports:

Three buses in Israel detonated Thursday in what police are investigating as a suspected terror attack, according to multiple reports.

Two empty buses exploded simultaneously in different parking lots in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, before a third one went up in flames, according to Israeli media reports. 

Additional bombs were also planted on two other buses but failed to explode. They have since been disabled, police said. 

No casualties have been reported.

Thank God. The buses weren't operating; they were empty and parked together at a depot. There were apparently five bombs planted. 

"One of the unexploded devices included a message saying 'Revenge of Tulkarem' – referring to a recent Israeli military counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, local outlets reported," according to the Post.

Again, no casualties were reported.

***

 

