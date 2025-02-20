Three Buses Explode in Tel Aviv in What Appears to Be a Coordinated Terror Attack

On the same day that Hamas paraded the bodies of four hostages, including a mother and her two small children, through the streets for a hostage release ceremony, there have reportedly been three bus explosions in Tel Aviv.

BREAKING: Three separate bus explosions rocked Tel Aviv, Israel in what authorities suspect was a coordinated terror attack.



- Two more devices were discovered on another bus and possibly the light rail.

- No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/1iO66jL1N3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

Israel bus explosions rock Tel Aviv area in suspected terror attack https://t.co/NCCKhvWpLY pic.twitter.com/vowzpeFYNn — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2025

The New York Post reports:

Three buses in Israel detonated Thursday in what police are investigating as a suspected terror attack, according to multiple reports. Two empty buses exploded simultaneously in different parking lots in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, before a third one went up in flames, according to Israeli media reports. Additional bombs were also planted on two other buses but failed to explode. They have since been disabled, police said. No casualties have been reported.

Thank God. The buses weren't operating; they were empty and parked together at a depot. There were apparently five bombs planted.

"One of the unexploded devices included a message saying 'Revenge of Tulkarem' – referring to a recent Israeli military counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, local outlets reported," according to the Post.

The cease-fire has officially been canceled. — Ridge York, CRS (@ridgeyork) February 20, 2025

Gaza won't be fine after that one. — 768 Nobody (@768Nobody) February 20, 2025

Unleash Israel.



Let them annihilate Hamas. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) February 20, 2025

So much for a ceasefire. — Hung Like a Jury (@DOGERejectee) February 20, 2025

This is exactly why Israel has strict security measures. It’s not an apartheid state, it’s simply a state surrounded by psychopaths who want to murder innocent civilians. — Levi (@TheRealLevi___) February 20, 2025

Another reminder that terrorism never stops, yet the left still pushes open borders and weak security policies. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) February 20, 2025

Again, no casualties were reported.

***