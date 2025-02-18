Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Disgraced ABC News Reports That Hamas Will Release 'Deceased' Hostages, Including Murdered...
Judge Hands DOGE Huge Legal Victory, Denies States' Motion to Block Audits
Fiscally Irresponsible: MSNBC Reports Social Security Made $72 BILLION in 'Improper Paymen...
During BAFTA Presentation, Mark Hamill's Pants Decide the Force Isn't With Them
WATCH: Harvard Professor Tells Trevor Noah We Must Segregate Schools to Combat White...
Final Countdown: Sen. Markwayne Mullin Says Kash Patel Will Be Confirmed by Thursday...
Unhinged Resistance Lefty Thinks She's Found More Irrefutable Proof Trump Is Just Like...
Guess Which 'Wicked' Star Will Play Jesus in Hollywood Bowl Production of 'Jesus...
After Four Years of the Biden Puppet Presidency, ABC News Asks Who's Running...
HA! Did NOT Have James Woods Giving David Hogg a Grammar Lesson on...
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN With Not One but TWO...
Media's Panic Attack Over DOGE Sends Liberal Elites & Dems Packing
LAUGHS in Racist Roads: Pete Buttigieg Gets WORKED in Back and Forth with...

President Donald Trump Lists Some of the Most Insane Uses of Government Spending

Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Every year, Sen. Rand Paul celebrates Festivus by releasing his book on government waste, such as the funding of studies of shrimp on treadmills. President Donald Trump gave a press conference Tuesday (a president who gives press conferences?) and rattled off a list of government waste. 

Advertisement

"25 million promote biodiversity... in Colombia for something that nobody ever heard of."

"$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants."

"$42 million to research and drive social and behavior change in Uganda."

"$21 million for voter turnout in India."

And then there's Ukraine, which says it no longer feels supported by the U.S.

It didn't take DOGE to root out all of these wasteful programs. We've known about them for a while and just kept funding them.

Recommended

Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yes, USAID didn't pay for that transgender Colombian opera … that money came directly from the State Department.

We do too.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE MAR-A-LAGO DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Amy Curtis
Disgraced ABC News Reports That Hamas Will Release 'Deceased' Hostages, Including Murdered Babies
Grateful Calvin
Dr. Deborah Birx Proves Conspiracy Theorists Right AGAIN With Not One but TWO Shocking COVID Admissions
Sam J.
Fiscally Irresponsible: MSNBC Reports Social Security Made $72 BILLION in 'Improper Payments'
Amy Curtis
During BAFTA Presentation, Mark Hamill's Pants Decide the Force Isn't With Them
Amy Curtis
Judge Hands DOGE Huge Legal Victory, Denies States' Motion to Block Audits
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds Amy Curtis
Advertisement