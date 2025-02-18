President Donald Trump Lists Some of the Most Insane Uses of Government Spending

Every year, Sen. Rand Paul celebrates Festivus by releasing his book on government waste, such as the funding of studies of shrimp on treadmills. President Donald Trump gave a press conference Tuesday (a president who gives press conferences?) and rattled off a list of government waste.

Advertisement

NEW: President Trump pulls out a list of notes during the middle of his press conferences, starts listing off the most insane uses of government spending.



"$10 million for circumcisions in other countries?"



"$520 million for consulting on the environment."



"25 million promote… pic.twitter.com/psHWUwgNy7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

"25 million promote biodiversity... in Colombia for something that nobody ever heard of." "$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants." "$42 million to research and drive social and behavior change in Uganda." "$21 million for voter turnout in India."

And then there's Ukraine, which says it no longer feels supported by the U.S.

President Trump asks "where is all the money that has been given to Ukraine?"



"Where is it going? I've never seen any accounting of it." pic.twitter.com/R3knkXmNnm — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) February 18, 2025

It didn't take DOGE to root out all of these wasteful programs. We've known about them for a while and just kept funding them.

"$40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants."



I can solve that problem for free. Tell them to get off their asses. Sedentary people tend to not have very active social lives. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 18, 2025

Any Dems like to chime in and let us know why they think this spending is justified. Willing to listen to your arguments if you have them. — SK (@SteCK1878) February 18, 2025

I want a full refund. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2025

And this is probably just the tip of the iceberg — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 18, 2025

It was great to see. I was watching it.



The media could do nothing to stop hearing the laundry list of corruption.



Great move by our President.🇺🇸 — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 18, 2025

I voted for this — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) February 18, 2025

Zero of those benefitted me as a tax payer. zero. — 𝔼𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥 𝕏 (@edthegr8) February 18, 2025

Sickening. The grift was off the charts. I want my money back. — R.D. (@RD4OU) February 18, 2025

Here comes the fact checkers to explain what the charges “really were” LOL — Prodigy Futures (@PradageeX) February 18, 2025

Yes, USAID didn't pay for that transgender Colombian opera … that money came directly from the State Department.

I want to know what a “sedentary migrant” is… — deporteus maximus (@kayceeswitch) February 18, 2025

We do too.

***