Judge Hands DOGE Huge Legal Victory, Denies States' Motion to Block Audits

The attorneys general of several states sued to block Elon Musk and DOGE from accessing data from seven executive branch agencies. That attempt to shut down audits has failed, as Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the states' effort to block DOGE from accessing the data.

"Plaintiffs have not carried their burden of showing that they will suffer imminent, irreparable harm absent a temporary restraining order, and therefore Plaintiffs’ motion is DENIED."



BREAKING: Judge Tanya Chutkan hands @ElonMusk a huge legal victory by denying states' motion… pic.twitter.com/GFu078dvc0 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 18, 2025

How is that lawfare working for you all now lefties? pic.twitter.com/5HjUPnDYAB — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 18, 2025

CNN reports:

A federal judge declined on Tuesday to temporarily block Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing federal data systems at a slew of executive branch agencies. The decision by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is an early blow to efforts by a group of Democratic state attorneys general to hamstring Musk and DOGE as they undertake efforts to upend the federal workforce. … The states had asked Chutkan to temporarily prohibit Musk and DOGE from accessing government information systems at the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Education, the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Commerce. They also wanted the judge to block Musk and DOGE from firing or placing on involuntary leave any employees at those agencies. But Chutkan said that the states hadn’t shown “that they will suffer imminent, irreparable harm absent a temporary restraining order.”

That's quite a list of agencies they tried to keep DOGE from accessing.

Get @DOGE in there quick, working at lightning speed. — Miss_McC5 (@Miss_McC5) February 18, 2025

She is getting scared of all the judicial impeachment talk. — Man of the People (@MOTP42) February 18, 2025

Her first correct ruling — NashBob (@NashBob2) February 18, 2025

NOT what I expected from her. I’m impressed. — Grizzly Gregg (@GrizlyGregg) February 18, 2025

I'm glad to see an Obama judge make the right call. This should reinforce the fact that our government is not completely corrupt. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 18, 2025

Wow, a real judge and not an activist!! — Barberelley@whataretheletteragenciesupto (@barberelley) February 18, 2025

We thinks she's still an activist but came to the correct ruling on this one.

She did this cause she know she is starting to get eyeballs on her. And now she wants to pay attention to the constitution. She needs to be removed. She threw Trump a bone, but let’s be clear she is corrupt — graywolf🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JackieV1022) February 18, 2025

There is no sensical basis to prevent government employees, with security clearances, from accessing information that will help save the republic from financial ruin. — Financial Context (@FinContext) February 18, 2025

Judges too, are starting to respond to the dynamic, of adults being in the room again.



Society is beginning to move itself again. — Margaret 🌲💚 (@floatin_away) February 18, 2025

She's still a liberal judge and added her personal bias into her written decision. It was such a bad attempt that a liberal judge had to instruct the AGs to bring her something that's even vaguely useable. — TheBurntOutAccountant (@burntoutcpa) February 18, 2025

The case was so weak not even she could pretend it was valid. Now DOGE has to get to work as quickly as possible before these departments have time to shred all the documents.

***