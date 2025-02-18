Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Judge Hands DOGE Huge Legal Victory, Denies States' Motion to Block Audits

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The attorneys general of several states sued to block Elon Musk and DOGE from accessing data from seven executive branch agencies. That attempt to shut down audits has failed, as Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the states' effort to block DOGE from accessing the data.

CNN reports:

A federal judge declined on Tuesday to temporarily block Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing federal data systems at a slew of executive branch agencies.

The decision by US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is an early blow to efforts by a group of Democratic state attorneys general to hamstring Musk and DOGE as they undertake efforts to upend the federal workforce.

The states had asked Chutkan to temporarily prohibit Musk and DOGE from accessing government information systems at the Office of Personnel Management, the Department of Education, the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Energy, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Commerce.

They also wanted the judge to block Musk and DOGE from firing or placing on involuntary leave any employees at those agencies.

But Chutkan said that the states hadn’t shown “that they will suffer imminent, irreparable harm absent a temporary restraining order.”

Watch Snobby, Beret-Wearing AWFL Beclown Herself on 'Trans' Athletes in Five Seconds
Amy Curtis
That's quite a list of agencies they tried to keep DOGE from accessing.

We thinks she's still an activist but came to the correct ruling on this one.

The case was so weak not even she could pretend it was valid. Now DOGE has to get to work as quickly as possible before these departments have time to shred all the documents.

***

