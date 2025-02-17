National Councilor Wants to Block X in Switzerland as a Threat to Democracy
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 17, 2025
Twitter

Kyle Cheney is a senior legal affairs reporter for POLITICO "with a focus on democracy" as well as "the balance of power in government." It looks like he believes the Department of Justice is supposed to operate independently of and balance the power of the executive branch. He reports that President Donald Trump has nominated a January 6 defense lawyer and advocate — "who recently amplified [the] notion that DOJ doesn't not require independence from the president" — to a full term as U.S. Attorney in D.C.

Advertisement

As we reported earlier Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted that "the Justice Department is not 'independent' of the elected chief executive but is constitutionally accountable to him." Never mind that former Attorney General Eric Holder called himself President Barack Obama's "wingman" — that was different.

Maybe Trump didn't mention Ed Martin's January 6 advocacy because, like the majority of us, is well over January 6 and doesn't see everything through that lens.


