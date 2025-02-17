Politico Reporter: Trump Has Nominated a January 6 Defense Lawyer to Be US Attorney in DC

Kyle Cheney is a senior legal affairs reporter for POLITICO "with a focus on democracy" as well as "the balance of power in government." It looks like he believes the Department of Justice is supposed to operate independently of and balance the power of the executive branch. He reports that President Donald Trump has nominated a January 6 defense lawyer and advocate — "who recently amplified [the] notion that DOJ doesn't not require independence from the president" — to a full term as U.S. Attorney in D.C.

Trump has nominated ‘Stop the Steal’ leader, J6 defense lawyer/advocate Ed Martin, who recently amplified notion that DOJ does not require independence from the President, to a full term as U.S. Attorney in DC.



Trump doesn’t mention those most-recent parts of his bio here. pic.twitter.com/G6CAbozBVT — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 17, 2025

As we reported earlier Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted that "the Justice Department is not 'independent' of the elected chief executive but is constitutionally accountable to him." Never mind that former Attorney General Eric Holder called himself President Barack Obama's "wingman" — that was different.

Notion? The DOJ is part of the executive branch, you sub-room temperature in Antarctica IQ dullard — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 17, 2025

It is a legitimate question....what portion of the Constitution does this continually repeated mantra of the Left about an "independent" Department of Justice arise from? — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) February 17, 2025

My brother in Christ...



The Department of Justice is an EXECUTIVE AGENCY.



Do you understand what that means? — DBG8492 (@dbg8492) February 17, 2025

Remind me where in the constitution DOJ is independent of the, you know, executive branch. pic.twitter.com/vUYwdbPo4g — Polybius Champion🐂💨🗑️ (@PolybiusChamp) February 17, 2025

Bless your heart as you pretend to have a clue. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) February 17, 2025

The DOJ does not require independence from the President.



In fact, the structure of the DOJ TIES it to the President



It is not an 'independent' body. it sits under the authority of the President. — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) February 18, 2025

Are you an idiot? The DOJ is part of the Executive Branch. You think it’s a 4th Branch of government? — Mark in California (@Charles95684721) February 17, 2025

Kyle is trying to steal the craziest hot take from Margaret Brennan. — Ari Fantis (@rprez2012) February 17, 2025

Maybe Trump didn't mention Ed Martin's January 6 advocacy because, like the majority of us, is well over January 6 and doesn't see everything through that lens.

The DC U.S. Attorney reports to the Deputy Attorney General.



Who reports to the Attorney General.



Who reports to the President.



And the 2020 election was stolen. https://t.co/e44IdNgh5q — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 17, 2025





***