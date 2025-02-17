DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as SEC

"Fort Knox" has come to mean so much more than a vault where the U.S. gold reserves are kept — it's the standard of security; i.e., that would be like breaking into Fort Knox.

Elon Musk, after urging by Sen. Ron Paul, thinks it would be cool to do a live stream from Fort Knox to see if the gold is really in there as they claim.

Elon Musk wants to stream a real-time video tour of Fort Knox so Americans can see for themselves if the 4,580 tons of gold is really there. pic.twitter.com/NLSL0XFrpC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

Looking for the gold at Fort Knox … pic.twitter.com/YVGQvBfwVt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Fox Business reports:

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has his sights set on an audit of the U.S. gold reserve at Ft. Knox through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after it was revealed there is no yearly review for the world-renowned stash. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who invited Musk to review the gold reserve on X over the weekend, joined "FOX & Friends" to discuss the need for greater transparency about the massive reserve after trying to verify it himself for a decade.

Do we really have the gold to back up our currency? We know that former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez liked to keep gold bars stashed around the house.

A live stream, huh?

Government auditors going to Fort Knox is going to be like Geraldo opening Al Capone’s vault. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 17, 2025

POV: Elon Musk and DOGE arriving at Fort Knox for the audit. pic.twitter.com/Zgl599XMXy — Carl ₿ MENGER ⚡️🇸🇻 (@CarlBMenger) February 17, 2025

Do you think it is still there? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 17, 2025

Dear @Polymarket …



what are the odds all of the 4,580 tons of gold are there? — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2025

I have a feeling it’s gonna look like an empty warehouse 🤡🌎 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 17, 2025

I bet it’ll be a short video because there’s probably only 1 bar left — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 17, 2025

In related news, Musk says that DOGE is going to be visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission pretty soon:

🚨BREAKING: DOGE just announced an audit into the SEC for fraud, abuse, and waste. pic.twitter.com/iw1fMWheJp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 17, 2025

Every day just keeps getting better and better!! — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) February 17, 2025

Long overdue! The SEC has been weaponized for too long. An audit could finally expose the corruption and double standards. Accountability is key! — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) February 17, 2025

OK, let’s go! Can hardly keep up! Tear it all down to the studs, or throw the whole thing in the trash if needed! 🗑️



Whatever it takes!! — m a r i s a (@marisapatriotic) February 17, 2025

This one will be interesting. — Andy 🇺🇸 (@Physc0Smurf) February 17, 2025

We should be in for quite a show. Let's hope all of the right people are getting nervous right about now.

