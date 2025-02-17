BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as SEC

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Groll, File

"Fort Knox" has come to mean so much more than a vault where the U.S. gold reserves are kept — it's the standard of security; i.e., that would be like breaking into Fort Knox.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, after urging by Sen. Ron Paul, thinks it would be cool to do a live stream from Fort Knox to see if the gold is really in there as they claim.

Fox Business reports:

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has his sights set on an audit of the U.S. gold reserve at Ft. Knox through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after it was revealed there is no yearly review for the world-renowned stash. 

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who invited Musk to review the gold reserve on X over the weekend, joined "FOX & Friends" to discuss the need for greater transparency about the massive reserve after trying to verify it himself for a decade.

Do we really have the gold to back up our currency? We know that former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez liked to keep gold bars stashed around the house.

A live stream, huh?

BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

In related news, Musk says that DOGE is going to be visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission pretty soon:

We should be in for quite a show. Let's hope all of the right people are getting nervous right about now.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK DOGE

