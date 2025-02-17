Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney

The anti-Trump movement has been an interesting thing to watch. At first, it was allegedly just Republicans who rejected the "cult" of MAGA and wanted a return to a more comfortable Republican Party that didn't stir up any trouble and just rolled over for the Democrats. Then they went full Democrat, urging people to vote for Joe Biden and Democrats all down the ballot in 2020 — that was their plan to "conserve conservatism."
Country-first Republican Dave Hale wants to make Republicans Republican again and posted a photo collage of examples, including George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, "Maverick" John McCain, and Mitt Romney.
Make Republicans...Republicans again. pic.twitter.com/eDVfVhuubK— Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) February 17, 2025
Sorry, but the MAGA train chugs along … Republicans have gotten a taste of what it's like to win and they like it.
No. Never.— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) February 17, 2025
No. We don't want losers.— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) February 17, 2025
HELL NO— Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) February 17, 2025
America First is here to stay
We are NEVER going back
No thanks. We've been there and regret it.— Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜🎗️ (@MarciaInTexas) February 17, 2025
-One Term— Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) February 17, 2025
-Left 2nd term with 26% approval rating and Dems winning a landslide
-Lost in landslide
-Lost to incumbent despite recession and unpopular domestic policy
Yup, nothing “Principled Conservatives” love more than worshipping the biggest losers
Hmm. Mitt and McCain lost, the Bushes were…the Bushes.— FunkyPox (@corrcomm) February 17, 2025
I’m certainly not a big Trump fan, but this looks like something a Democrat would wish for.
They were called racists and Hitler and just took it.— JWF (@JammieWF) February 17, 2025
Now they're rejects.
Cry more.
Democrats branded each one Hitler during his time, but now they have a nostalgic view of a Republican Party before it was taken over by "extremists."
Recommended
“Strange new respect”.— No one special (@fenriswolfkpc) February 17, 2025
You genuinely want this?!— Arielle (@ariellebc90) February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025
“Make Republicans ineffectual again”— Real Jose Galvan (@Jose_Galvan) February 17, 2025
"We just want Republicans who are willing to reach across the aisle" … to have their limbs chewed off.
All of these guys were pushovers who refused to fight for us. Been there, done that, not going back.— Kitty G (@Nankno07) February 17, 2025
...the democrat from San Francisco is no longer recognized.— Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) February 17, 2025
Seriously what is with these bogus "Concerned Republican" accounts? We all know you're a democrat.
You're about as authentic as the Lincoln Project!
Who did The Lincoln Project work to get elected in 2020? A "real" Republican? No, they all voted for Biden … to "save" the party.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member