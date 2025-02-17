Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney

The anti-Trump movement has been an interesting thing to watch. At first, it was allegedly just Republicans who rejected the "cult" of MAGA and wanted a return to a more comfortable Republican Party that didn't stir up any trouble and just rolled over for the Democrats. Then they went full Democrat, urging people to vote for Joe Biden and Democrats all down the ballot in 2020 — that was their plan to "conserve conservatism."

Country-first Republican Dave Hale wants to make Republicans Republican again and posted a photo collage of examples, including George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, "Maverick" John McCain, and Mitt Romney.

Make Republicans...Republicans again. pic.twitter.com/eDVfVhuubK — Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) February 17, 2025

Sorry, but the MAGA train chugs along … Republicans have gotten a taste of what it's like to win and they like it.

No. Never. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) February 17, 2025

No. We don't want losers. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) February 17, 2025

HELL NO



America First is here to stay



We are NEVER going back — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) February 17, 2025

No thanks. We've been there and regret it. — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜🎗️ (@MarciaInTexas) February 17, 2025

-One Term

-Left 2nd term with 26% approval rating and Dems winning a landslide

-Lost in landslide

-Lost to incumbent despite recession and unpopular domestic policy



Yup, nothing “Principled Conservatives” love more than worshipping the biggest losers — Bill Marshal (@aethelamerican) February 17, 2025

Hmm. Mitt and McCain lost, the Bushes were…the Bushes.



I’m certainly not a big Trump fan, but this looks like something a Democrat would wish for. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) February 17, 2025

They were called racists and Hitler and just took it.



Now they're rejects.



Cry more. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 17, 2025

Democrats branded each one Hitler during his time, but now they have a nostalgic view of a Republican Party before it was taken over by "extremists."

“Strange new respect”. — No one special (@fenriswolfkpc) February 17, 2025

You genuinely want this?! — Arielle (@ariellebc90) February 17, 2025

“Make Republicans ineffectual again” — Real Jose Galvan (@Jose_Galvan) February 17, 2025

"We just want Republicans who are willing to reach across the aisle" … to have their limbs chewed off.

All of these guys were pushovers who refused to fight for us. Been there, done that, not going back. — Kitty G (@Nankno07) February 17, 2025

...the democrat from San Francisco is no longer recognized.



Seriously what is with these bogus "Concerned Republican" accounts? We all know you're a democrat.



You're about as authentic as the Lincoln Project! — Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) February 17, 2025

Who did The Lincoln Project work to get elected in 2020? A "real" Republican? No, they all voted for Biden … to "save" the party.





***