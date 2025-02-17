VIP
A Weimar Republic, If We Can Avoid It
Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

The anti-Trump movement has been an interesting thing to watch. At first, it was allegedly just Republicans who rejected the "cult" of MAGA and wanted a return to a more comfortable Republican Party that didn't stir up any trouble and just rolled over for the Democrats. Then they went full Democrat, urging people to vote for Joe Biden and Democrats all down the ballot in 2020 — that was their plan to "conserve conservatism."

Country-first Republican Dave Hale wants to make Republicans Republican again and posted a photo collage of examples, including George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, "Maverick" John McCain, and Mitt Romney.

Sorry, but the MAGA train chugs along … Republicans have gotten a taste of what it's like to win and they like it.

Democrats branded each one Hitler during his time, but now they have a nostalgic view of a Republican Party before it was taken over by "extremists."

"We just want Republicans who are willing to reach across the aisle" … to have their limbs chewed off.

Who did The Lincoln Project work to get elected in 2020? A "real" Republican? No, they all voted for Biden … to "save" the party.


***

