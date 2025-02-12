Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans

Our only wish is that Libs of TikTok told us what class this teacher was supposed to be teaching. Going off on a rant about the Los Angeles wildfires and Republicans in general seems like something he could do outside of the classroom. But as he's caught saying, his students will be able to vote the next time around and if they vote Republican they're bringing us all down.

BREAKING SCOOP: Teacher at Monsignor Farrell High School in NY was put on leave after he went on an unhinged anti-Trump tirade and then became verbally hostile towards a student.



We reached out to the school yesterday and they just responded to us stating that they placed the… pic.twitter.com/xYDRh1sHYV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2025

The Catholic high school released a statement saying that the teacher had been put on leave. "We became aware of a classroom incident that occurred last Wednesday where a faculty member expressed political views in a way that did not uphold the respectful discourse we expect at our school."

How would you feel as a conservative teenager in this teacher's classroom? You wouldn't dare try to give an opinion.

Good riddance! They need to fire him outright. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 12, 2025

He'll blame Donald Trump for his suspension, not himself.

How are there so many of these people in education?! — Jennifer (@JenskiLPC) February 12, 2025

I bet there is a lot of that going on. — Normal person from 15 years ago. (@unwoke82) February 12, 2025

The teacher really raged out at the end of this.



Wish there was video. — Fintechatoshi 🪐Sharkamoto (@FinTechShark1) February 12, 2025

Leave kids alone — Kris (@krisfitt) February 12, 2025

Uncalled for, losing it, and always angry. Seems like a trait. — TheFaddenTimes (@toberealornot) February 12, 2025

Always angry … precisely.

That’s great, but there are thousands of teachers like that. Hopefully the word gets out and calms things down a bit. — Dubbs (@PoconoDubbs) February 12, 2025

Accountability matters. Schools should be places of education, not political battlegrounds. Good to see action being taken. — Mentem Activa (@Mentemactiva) February 12, 2025

Whoa. Hurt people hurt people. I hope that unhinged teacher never gets near another young person, in or out of the classroom. — Dr. Midnight Lonevoice (@CirqueDuFolie) February 12, 2025

TDS is real. They're going to have to put it in the DSM-5 — Eric (@EricJQ) February 12, 2025

That was more than just a political view — Average Beginner 🦄💨✨ (@BeginnerAverage) February 12, 2025

Unhinged lunatic — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross77) February 12, 2025

Can't he just be like all of the other unhinged teachers and post his rant on TikTok? The students didn't sign up for this.

