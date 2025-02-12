Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Schrödinger's Constitution

Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 12, 2025

Our only wish is that Libs of TikTok told us what class this teacher was supposed to be teaching. Going off on a rant about the Los Angeles wildfires and Republicans in general seems like something he could do outside of the classroom. But as he's caught saying, his students will be able to vote the next time around and if they vote Republican they're bringing us all down.

The Catholic high school released a statement saying that the teacher had been put on leave. "We became aware of a classroom incident that occurred last Wednesday where a faculty member expressed political views in a way that did not uphold the respectful discourse we expect at our school."

How would you feel as a conservative teenager in this teacher's classroom? You wouldn't dare try to give an opinion.

He'll blame Donald Trump for his suspension, not himself.

Always angry … precisely.

Can't he just be like all of the other unhinged teachers and post his rant on TikTok? The students didn't sign up for this.

