VIP
On Illegal Immigration, Popes in Walled Castles Shouldn't Throw Stones
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's...
Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montag...
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift...
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About...
Double Standards: IL Cracks Down on Homeschoolers While Thousands of Public School Kids...
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels...
Nicht So Gut: Watch Germany's Economy Minister Make Total 'Arsch' of Himself Trying...
Democrat Congresswoman Tells Crowd ‘We Have to F**k Trump’
Confirmation, Here We Come! Senator Mullin Offers Updates on Trump Cabinet Votes
Dear 'Temu Obama': No One Believes Hakeem Jeffries When He Says Exposing Corruption...
Marc Fogel is Coming Home: Russia Frees American Prisoner in Deal With Trump...
Elizabeth Warren Throws HEAP BIG Tantrum on Rachel Maddow Over DOGE Ending Her...

Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 11, 2025
Meme

If you go by CBS News, you'll see them reporting that HHS, the CDC, and the FDA were ordered by a D.C. judge to restore deleted webpages with "health information." As Amuse clarifies, the deleted webpages were dedicated to sex change operations and gender ideology. How a judge can demand which webpages must be included escapes us.

Advertisement

Presumably.

What sort of transgender nonsense has the FDA posted?

CBS News reports:

"It bears emphasizing who ultimately bears the harm of defendants' actions: everyday Americans, and most acutely, underprivileged Americans, seeking healthcare," [U.S. District Judge John Bates] wrote. Citing declarations from two doctors filed in the case, Bates said if they "cannot provide these individuals the care they need (and deserve) within the scheduled and often limited time frame, there is a chance that some individuals will not receive treatment, including for severe, life-threatening conditions. The public thus has a strong interest in avoiding these serious injuries to the public health."

His order directs the agencies to restore earlier versions of their websites by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It comes after Bates held a hearing on the matter Monday.

Tell us more about these "severe, life-threatening conditions." The group Doctors for America argued that the webpages were essential to their work.

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We went to doctorsforamerica.org, and clicking on the link to this story takes you to the Public Citizen website with a pop-up window reading, "Public Citizen is fighting, suing, and organizing against the Trump regime. Donate today to support our work."

Donate today to support our work "organizing against the Trump regime." Sounds political to us.

President Joe Biden ignored the Supreme Court on a much bigger issue.

Advertisement

Endorsed.

It looks like the Left is going to continue to use lawfare to hobble President Trump's agenda.

No matter what webpages they restore, there are still only two sexes, men and women.

***

Tags: CDC DONALD TRUMP FDA HHS JUDGE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE
Amy Curtis
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's Biggest Mistake
Amy Curtis
Oh Tay Tay! Glamour Mag Blames Trump, 'Toxic Masculinity' for Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Amy Curtis
Welcome to the Machine: A Totally Non-Organic ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Legacy Media Montage
Warren Squire
(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Party Is Just Getting Started': Joe Rogan Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About Elon Musk and DOGE Amy Curtis
Advertisement