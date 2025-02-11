Judge Orders Trump to Restore Deleted HSS, CDC, FDA Webpages on Transgenderism

If you go by CBS News, you'll see them reporting that HHS, the CDC, and the FDA were ordered by a D.C. judge to restore deleted webpages with "health information." As Amuse clarifies, the deleted webpages were dedicated to sex change operations and gender ideology. How a judge can demand which webpages must be included escapes us.

LAWFARE: DC judge orders Trump to restore web pages related to sex change operations and gender ideology on the HHS, CDC, and FDA websites. Presumably, new presidents are not allowed to delete webpages posted by former presidents... pic.twitter.com/JNdqd1pc5k — @amuse (@amuse) February 11, 2025

Presumably.

What sort of transgender nonsense has the FDA posted?

CBS News reports:

"It bears emphasizing who ultimately bears the harm of defendants' actions: everyday Americans, and most acutely, underprivileged Americans, seeking healthcare," [U.S. District Judge John Bates] wrote. Citing declarations from two doctors filed in the case, Bates said if they "cannot provide these individuals the care they need (and deserve) within the scheduled and often limited time frame, there is a chance that some individuals will not receive treatment, including for severe, life-threatening conditions. The public thus has a strong interest in avoiding these serious injuries to the public health." His order directs the agencies to restore earlier versions of their websites by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It comes after Bates held a hearing on the matter Monday.

Tell us more about these "severe, life-threatening conditions." The group Doctors for America argued that the webpages were essential to their work.

We went to doctorsforamerica.org, and clicking on the link to this story takes you to the Public Citizen website with a pop-up window reading, "Public Citizen is fighting, suing, and organizing against the Trump regime. Donate today to support our work."

Donate today to support our work "organizing against the Trump regime." Sounds political to us.

I really appreciate all of these judges telling on themselves. Super helpful in rooting them out. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) February 11, 2025

This stops when "judges" get impeached and disbarred — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 11, 2025

This .... This is a joke. Right? — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 11, 2025

Yeah just ignore this nonsense and impeach this judge. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 11, 2025

President Joe Biden ignored the Supreme Court on a much bigger issue.

This is getting ridiculous. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 11, 2025

Do not comply — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 11, 2025

What is even the plan here, just ruin all leftist credibility entirely? — Matt DeCata (@Dekeita) February 11, 2025

People are all like “Trump should just ignore the order”, “Do not comply”, well you sound like idiots. The right needs to be better than that. There’s a right and wrong way to beat the left.



Trump should drone strike the judge. https://t.co/51isUqEv1k — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 11, 2025

Endorsed.

These activist judges are beyond parody at this point. Ridiculous.



Impeach them all. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) February 11, 2025

They have zero jurisdiction — Just Shane (@JustSha77933233) February 11, 2025

It looks like the Left is going to continue to use lawfare to hobble President Trump's agenda.

No matter what webpages they restore, there are still only two sexes, men and women.

