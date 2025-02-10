Listen, Larry: Elon Musk Responds to NYT Opinion Piece About DOGE by Five Treasury Secretaries

We all know that the appeal to authority means nothing after those 51 former intelligence officials signed off on Antony Blinken's letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story showed all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. "Former" officials always have something to say. Lawrence Summers, who served as Bill Clinton's treasury secretary, rounded up four other former treasury secretaries to write an op-ed for the New York Times called "Five Former Treasury Secretaries: Our Democracy Is Under Siege." We know we certainly care what Janet Yellen has to say about DOGE cleaning house.

I join Treasury Secretaries Rubin, Geithner, Lew and Yellen in writing this @nytopinion guest essay because we are alarmed about the risks of arbitrary and capricious political control of federal payments, which would be unlawful and corrosive to our democracy.… — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) February 10, 2025

Elon Musk was not impressed.

Listen Larry, we need to stop government spending like a drunken sailor on fraud & waste or America is gonna go bankrupt.



That does mean a lot of grifters will lose their grift and complain loudly about it.



Too bad. Deal with it. https://t.co/7mrwqDxyIc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

The biggest fraudsters are the people complaining the most. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2025

He will have to deal with it and get over it — Johnna (@JohnnaCrider1) February 10, 2025

They really don't like their grift being taken away from them. Those who scream the loudest often have something to hide. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 10, 2025

Everyone complaining about the money laundering spigot being turned off are involved in the money laundering and stealing from us. These are all criminals exposing themselves. They should all be investigated — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 10, 2025

Their screams are like music to my ears.



Keep them screaming. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 10, 2025

As a drunken Sailor, I take offense. At least we stopped spending OUR money when we ran out and didn't spend others. — Pro Deo et Ecclesia (@RBishop957203) February 10, 2025

Those that scream the loudest are suspect in committing the biggest frauds…. And that includes Larry. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 10, 2025

They're going with the "it's the end of democracy" line if DOGE gets a look at the Treasury's books. Everything is the end of democracy.

Why can't people understand that if we don't stop the country from going off the financial cliff, there won't be a United States left. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 10, 2025

Elon unlocked the Deal With it Glasses right here 😎🤣 pic.twitter.com/4BZlj6mZz7 — Empress Heavy (@HeavyMetalShip) February 10, 2025

“Listen Larry” has a ring to it like, “I don’t really care, Margaret.”. 😂 — RightTheWrongs! (@LPSATX) February 10, 2025

Yep. He's really going to appeal to authority with Yellen, the treasury secretary who told us inflation was transitory. These are people we trust.

