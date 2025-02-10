The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is...
Listen, Larry: Elon Musk Responds to NYT Opinion Piece About DOGE by Five Treasury Secretaries

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We all know that the appeal to authority means nothing after those 51 former intelligence officials signed off on Antony Blinken's letter claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story showed all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation. "Former" officials always have something to say. Lawrence Summers, who served as Bill Clinton's treasury secretary, rounded up four other former treasury secretaries to write an op-ed for the New York Times called "Five Former Treasury Secretaries: Our Democracy Is Under Siege." We know we certainly care what Janet Yellen has to say about DOGE cleaning house.

Elon Musk was not impressed.

They're going with the "it's the end of democracy" line if DOGE gets a look at the Treasury's books. Everything is the end of democracy.

Yep. He's really going to appeal to authority with Yellen, the treasury secretary who told us inflation was transitory. These are people we trust.

***

Tags: ELON MUSK NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED DOGE

