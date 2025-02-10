Obsessed: Brian Stelter Calls Trump ‘Inescapable’ After the ‘Trump Bowl’

Brian Stelter is CNN's senior media analyst, and yet he seems to have no idea what the media is doing. After four years of a president spending four-day weekends at his beach house and calling lids at 9 a.m., we suddenly have a president following through on his campaign promises. It's been a very busy three weeks, and Stelter's been posting his way through it.

Advertisement

According to Stelter, President Donald Trump is "inescapable." As a media analyst, he should know that it's the media freakout that has kept Trump in the headlines. Stelter took time from his job watching Fox News to watch Trump at the Super Bowl … or as Stelter called it, the Trump Bowl.

Think about it: A year ago you could go days without seeing or thinking about Joe Biden. Now you’re lucky if you can go hours without thinking about President Trump. He’s inescapable. And that’s just how he likes it. Today: The Super Bowl is also the Trump Bowl 🧵 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 9, 2025

You absolutely could go days without seeing or thinking about Joe Biden. That's because his handlers kept him in the basement as much as possible.

Stelter writes for CNN:

Last year, President Joe Biden passed up a chance to be interviewed on the highly rated Super Bowl pregame show. This year, not only is President Donald Trump being interviewed, he is coming here for the big game in person. By becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, Trump is turning the NFL’s biggest spectacle of the year into another episode of “The Trump Show.” … Every new president generates a lot of news, but something feels different this time. To the delight of his fans and dismay of his detractors, Trump has made so many pronouncements and held so many press Q&A’s that he has been all but impossible to avoid. Think about it: A year ago you could go days without seeing or thinking about Biden. You’re lucky if you can go hours without thinking about Trump. And that’s just how he likes it.

We can go hours without thinking about Trump. We have lives and families. If the media wants to fall back into its terminal TDS and talk about Trump 24/7, that's their choice. Imagine a president keeping a busy public schedule. And he actually talks to the press! We'd think Stelter would be happy about that.

Yes, Biden spent his presidency in hiding. We again have a real president, Weebles.



So refreshing! — JWF (@JammieWF) February 10, 2025

Yeah it feels weird having a President who isn’t actively hidden from the American people by his staff again like Biden was — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 9, 2025

Yes, Biden’s team continually hid him from public view. Most have figured out why and it isn’t something to be proud of. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 9, 2025

That's because Biden was intentionally being hidden, so we would have less opportunity to see his decline. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 9, 2025

We're sensing a theme here.

Days? Weeks, Brian. MONTHS without you media giving a flip where he was or why he wasn't doing pressers. Shameful. — Pam D (@soirchick) February 9, 2025

You haven’t thought this through carefully. Five years ago, this was because of you. Now it’s because of him. He figured out the rules of the game you created. — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) February 10, 2025

That's cause, unlike Biden, he's doing stuff. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrienPgh) February 10, 2025

I realize what a strain this must be on journalists' brains. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 10, 2025

Advertisement

It's so bizarre to see someone cause their own demise, get a second chance and repeat what they did to cause their own demise. — A_Witt (@A_Witt) February 10, 2025

They covered Trump more during the Biden administration than they did Biden. The whole point was to keep him hidden so we wouldn't see the cognitive decline.

BRIAN STELTER FROM THE SUPER BOWL:

“It is disgusting that Trump is here! It is impossible to get away from Trump, he demands attention!”



ALSO BRIAN FROM THE S-B:

“I can see him! Here is my play-by-play on everything Trump is doing during the game. And halftime show!!” pic.twitter.com/mjmYkjs3Vu — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 10, 2025

"Now the president is sitting down, but still watching Kendrick Lamar's show, while some others in his box have gotten up for snacks/bathroom breaks/etc."

Stelter wasn't watching the game or the halftime show … he was watching Trump watch the game and halftime show.

We'd be curious to know what percentage thought of the Super Bowl as the "Trump Bowl." People were more interested in Taylor Swift.

***