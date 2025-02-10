Obsessed: Brian Stelter Calls Trump ‘Inescapable’ After the ‘Trump Bowl’

Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on February 10, 2025
Twitter

Brian Stelter is CNN's senior media analyst, and yet he seems to have no idea what the media is doing. After four years of a president spending four-day weekends at his beach house and calling lids at 9 a.m., we suddenly have a president following through on his campaign promises. It's been a very busy three weeks, and Stelter's been posting his way through it. 

Advertisement

According to Stelter, President Donald Trump is "inescapable." As a media analyst, he should know that it's the media freakout that has kept Trump in the headlines. Stelter took time from his job watching Fox News to watch Trump at the Super Bowl … or as Stelter called it, the Trump Bowl.

You absolutely could go days without seeing or thinking about Joe Biden. That's because his handlers kept him in the basement as much as possible.

Stelter writes for CNN:

Last year, President Joe Biden passed up a chance to be interviewed on the highly rated Super Bowl pregame show. This year, not only is President Donald Trump being interviewed, he is coming here for the big game in person.

By becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, Trump is turning the NFL’s biggest spectacle of the year into another episode of “The Trump Show.”

Every new president generates a lot of news, but something feels different this time. To the delight of his fans and dismay of his detractors, Trump has made so many pronouncements and held so many press Q&A’s that he has been all but impossible to avoid.

Think about it: A year ago you could go days without seeing or thinking about Biden. You’re lucky if you can go hours without thinking about Trump. And that’s just how he likes it.

Advertisement

We can go hours without thinking about Trump. We have lives and families. If the media wants to fall back into its terminal TDS and talk about Trump 24/7, that's their choice. Imagine a president keeping a busy public schedule. And he actually talks to the press! We'd think Stelter would be happy about that.

We're sensing a theme here.

Advertisement

They covered Trump more during the Biden administration than they did Biden. The whole point was to keep him hidden so we wouldn't see the cognitive decline.

"Now the president is sitting down, but still watching Kendrick Lamar's show, while some others in his box have gotten up for snacks/bathroom breaks/etc."

Stelter wasn't watching the game or the halftime show … he was watching Trump watch the game and halftime show.

We'd be curious to know what percentage thought of the Super Bowl as the "Trump Bowl." People were more interested in Taylor Swift.

***

