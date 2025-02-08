Christian College Apologizes for a Call to Prayer for an Alumnus Who Secured a White House Post

We've seen this happen before, but this editor can't locate the post in our archives. Anyway, Wheaton College, a Christian college, all but apologized for asking for prayers for an alumnus who scored a gig at the White House. We're not sure if it was mean tweets that led them to clarify their position.

Advertisement

This is just the absolutely lamest, most embarrassing thing imaginable. First of all, you didn’t make a political endorsement - you congratulated an alumnus for receiving a major appointment and said you would PRAY for him. Second, when you say your focus is on Christ and His… pic.twitter.com/GgIFy6x3mb — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) February 8, 2025

… is on Christ and His Kingdom and go on to define that as something which politics are excluded from, you WRONGLY diminish the Biblical definition of Kingdom. Third, admitting you took down a “call to prayer” because people online were mad at you is rank cowardice. Parents should take note of @WheatonCollege boldness and courage when considering your school for their young adult children, because this is seriously pathetic.

Oh, so their post led to "significant concern expressed online."

Christians are commanded by God to pray for the officials He ordains to lead us in government. This includes leaders we love and those we detest.



The fact that @WheatonCollege felt compelled to delete a statement about praying for Russ Vought, an alumnus appointed to the most… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 8, 2025

… appointed to the most powerful budget office on earth, suggests a sinful cowardice that calls into question everything else the university does. An institution that sinfully rejects God’s clear command to pray for our leaders is an institution that can’t be trusted to preach and live the gospel in far more difficult circumstances. Parents looking for fearless, gospel-preaching colleges that will equip their children to faithfully navigate the current age should probably cross Wheaton off their lists.

Speaking of parents looking for colleges, Hillsdale chimed in.

Trigger warning: We will not be deleting our earlier post congratulating @RussVought. https://t.co/y9NPI8ua23 — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) February 8, 2025

This is how it’s done https://t.co/BVZDetgIgp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2025

Great to see Russ Vought confirmed as OMB director again



He's a true champion of limited government and fiscal responsibility



Hillsdale College standing strong against censorship and woke culture — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 8, 2025

Don’t ever apologize. — Karen Kennedy (@realkarenjean) February 8, 2025

And I will add my congratulations as well! — Richard M. Hartian (@RichardHartian) February 8, 2025

Well played Hillsdale. — AnimalFarm (@animalfarmnow) February 8, 2025

Never bend the knee! Well done👏🏻 — 💃👠Laura E (@SmokyMtnGal12) February 8, 2025

Never bend the knee because it will never be good enough.

This is how it's done @WheatonCollege — C.M. Miller (@CrocodileReads) February 8, 2025

"Please join us in praying for our prominent alum Russ Vought." -Wheaton College.

"No. We hate him. At Wheaton we learned to HATE conservatives and NOT pray for them." -liberal alum

"You're right. We're sorry. We bow down to YOU. Don't pray for Russ Vought." -Wheaton College — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 8, 2025

Advertisement

But seriously, every Christian should pray daily for those in federal, state, and local government and you do it for everyone, maybe especially if you disagree with them! Let's all do it now. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 8, 2025

Let's.

***