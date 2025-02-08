VIP
Christian College Apologizes for a Call to Prayer for an Alumnus Who Secured a White House Post

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 08, 2025
Twitchy

We've seen this happen before, but this editor can't locate the post in our archives. Anyway, Wheaton College, a Christian college, all but apologized for asking for prayers for an alumnus who scored a gig at the White House. We're not sure if it was mean tweets that led them to clarify their position.

 … is on Christ and His Kingdom and go on to define that as something which politics are excluded from, you WRONGLY diminish the Biblical definition of Kingdom.  Third, admitting you took down a “call to prayer” because people online were mad at you is rank cowardice.  Parents should take note of @WheatonCollege boldness and courage when considering your school for their young adult children, because this is seriously pathetic.

Oh, so their post led to "significant concern expressed online."

… appointed to the most powerful budget office on earth, suggests a sinful cowardice that calls into question everything else the university does. An institution that sinfully rejects God’s clear command to pray for our leaders is an institution that can’t be trusted to preach and live the gospel in far more difficult circumstances. 

Parents looking for fearless, gospel-preaching colleges that will equip their children to faithfully navigate the current age should probably cross Wheaton off their lists.

'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play by the Left's Own Rules
Amy Curtis
Speaking of parents looking for colleges, Hillsdale chimed in.

Never bend the knee because it will never be good enough.

Let's.

