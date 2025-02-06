Michigan Rep Opts for ‘Voluntary Sterilization’ in ‘Donald Trump’s America’

KIRO 7 News reported in 2022 that a larger percentage of men were getting vasectomies after the Dobbs decision came down and undid Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest had seen a 34 percent increase in vasectomies since the June Supreme Court ruling, to which we say, great! If you don't want the responsibilities of being a father, go for it. It's better than getting someone pregnant and using abortion as a method of birth control.

Now, in 2025, a Michigan state representative has undergone voluntary sterilization to ensure that she doesn't bring a child into "Trump's America."

Michigan Rep. Laurie Pohutsky opts for ‘voluntarily sterilization’ to avoid pregnancy in ‘Donald Trump’s America’ https://t.co/otssJVUFD0 via @Th_Midwesterner — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) February 6, 2025

The Midwesterner reports:

Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky sterilized herself, and she’s blaming her decision on President Donald Trump. The 36-year-old Livonia Democrat told the throng of several hundred Trump haters that descended on the Michigan Capitol Wednesday that she voluntarily and permanently relinquished her fertility to make a statement about the 47th POTUS. “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate. … The bisexual former House speaker pro tem insisted lawmakers must do more to counter Trump, urging followers to compel their elected representatives to go on the offensive.

We don't get any details on the surgery, but we wonder if it's reversible. What if she wants to have a baby during the Kamala Harris administration in 2029?

"An administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate." That's not true — the administration doesn't see any value in you, period. Great job making a political statement by having surgery. No one cares.

The suitors are lined up around the block pic.twitter.com/efKDAcoK7y — Thug Life 'Lago (@LudoUnknownmaga) February 6, 2025

Seriously I can’t keep up with the wins. Exact opposite of the past four years. — mama 🙏🏼🇺🇸 (@olegrannie) February 6, 2025

I am 100% behind all the leftists doing this! — MayoMonkey 🐰 (@MayoMonkeyredux) February 6, 2025

May this mentality spread faster than COVID. — Probably Definitely not Stoya (@notstoya) February 6, 2025

Our future generations thank you. — PaulCTaylorLaw (@taylor_law) February 6, 2025

It wouldn't be right to bring a child into the world only to fill its mind with your paranoid delusions. The child could catch TDS.

Her winning personality and stunning good looks were just too much for some people to resist. She had to do it. — ForCryingOutLoud (@AdamInBako) February 6, 2025

She had to put out a release about it? — ViennaJeff60 (@Viennajeff60) February 6, 2025

Yes, she wants as much attention as possible.

This is very good for America — Pamela Sedmak (@PamelaSedmak) February 6, 2025

So it’s a win for our side. — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) February 6, 2025

Sounds like she has deeper issues — ALatteLove (@2happydoggos) February 6, 2025

Indeed.

Well, she managed to get her surgery mentioned in The Midwesterner, so congratulations. Wait until President Trump hears about it. Oh wait, he won't.

***