Hot Take: Trump's Girls' Sports EO Photo-Op Says, 'How About We Drive Some Trans Kids to Suicide'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a signing ceremony for his "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order. The photos of Trump surrounded by girls and young women applauding the executive order were powerful. We'll use one to go along with this post.

Emma Vigeland, co-host of the Majority Report podcast, likened the photo to the one of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz surrounded by schoolchildren. Here's that pic:

Vigeland said the Trump photo is similar, except it's saying, "How about we drive some trans kids to suicide."

As this editor has said, he's past the "suicide" hostage point. The argument is that trans children (if there is such a thing) will commit suicide unless they are fully affirmed by society and given puberty blockers and hormones. We don't believe a trans-identifying boy is going to commit suicide because he can't join the girls' volleyball team.

According toone representative study, "the suicide risk in transgender people is higher than in the general population and seems to occur during every stage of transitioning" — even after transitioning.

Good point, especially if they're trying to appear masculine.

"… not have children."

Indeed. The threat of suicide is emotional blackmail, and the American public isn't buying it anymore. Find a new talking point.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PHOTO-OP SPORTS TRANSGENDER TIM WALZ

