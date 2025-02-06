Hot Take: Trump's Girls' Sports EO Photo-Op Says, 'How About We Drive Some Trans Kids to Suicide'

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a signing ceremony for his "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order. The photos of Trump surrounded by girls and young women applauding the executive order were powerful. We'll use one to go along with this post.

Emma Vigeland, co-host of the Majority Report podcast, likened the photo to the one of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz surrounded by schoolchildren. Here's that pic:

I supervised a school lunchroom for 20+ years. It’s pretty simple: kids can’t learn on an empty stomach.



That’s why I signed a bill making school meals free for Minnesota students, no questions asked.



Instead of banning books, let’s ban hunger. Happy National School Lunch Week! pic.twitter.com/YFkAI8LRfn — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 16, 2024

Vigeland said the Trump photo is similar, except it's saying, "How about we drive some trans kids to suicide."

"Let’s recreate the Tim Walz photo op, but instead of feeding children in school how about we drive some trans kids to suicide" https://t.co/heWOqzKVNX — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 5, 2025

As this editor has said, he's past the "suicide" hostage point. The argument is that trans children (if there is such a thing) will commit suicide unless they are fully affirmed by society and given puberty blockers and hormones. We don't believe a trans-identifying boy is going to commit suicide because he can't join the girls' volleyball team.

Why do you hate empirical evidence? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2025

According toone representative study, "the suicide risk in transgender people is higher than in the general population and seems to occur during every stage of transitioning" — even after transitioning.

Hey @EmmaVigeland? How about we quit with the “if you don’t get your way your only option is suicide” bullshit that drives kids to suicide? — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 6, 2025

If they’re suicidal because they can’t compete against biological girls, they’ve got bigger problems than where they want to shower. There’s no such thing as a child born in the wrong body. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 6, 2025

No one is recreating Tim Waltz photo ops! 😂 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 6, 2025

Good point, especially if they're trying to appear masculine.

The emotional terrorism is no longer going to work. The only thing that leads children to suicide is confusing them when they are young and forcing men to compete with women in sports and beat them up on national television, what kind of a monster are you? I really hope you not… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 6, 2025

"… not have children."

We are tired of the manipulation games on this issue. Males should not be competing in female sports. Males can play pretend all they want to, however the females should not be forced to play pretend with them. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) February 6, 2025

Take your emotional black mail and shove it so far up your butt it tickles your tonsils. A child that is suicidal over the reality of their body needs help in reconciling with reality. They do NOT need to be lied to, you fucking monster. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) February 6, 2025

Let’s recreate the National Lampoon cover. pic.twitter.com/XLOoTRTzUD — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 6, 2025

Threatening suicide worked once. No longer. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 6, 2025

They'll commit suicide if they're not allowed to beat girls at sports? — Kyle (@KylePostingOnX) February 6, 2025

Or let’s just tell “trans kids” the truth about their delusions and get them some help. — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝 𝕄𝕒𝕟 𝕠𝕗 𝔾𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕦𝕤 (@realmanofgenius) February 6, 2025

I see happy girls who will be able to participate in fair sport. — Sarah sticking with the truth (@sarah_owl3) February 6, 2025

Threatening to kill yourself if you don’t get your way is emotional blackmail. It is the type of manipulation used be abusive partners and psychopaths. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) February 6, 2025

Indeed. The threat of suicide is emotional blackmail, and the American public isn't buying it anymore. Find a new talking point.

