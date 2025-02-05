Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH

This must be hurtful for Sam Stein of The Bulwark and MSNBC to hear. Reports are that Elon Musk's DOGE team are now at the National Institutes of Health. We know there's plenty of corruption to dig up there.

Reports are that DOGE staffers are now at NIH — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 5, 2025

"DOGE staffers" are Strike Teams working off and bhealf of the POTUS/WH. What's the news here? That a POTUS is running the Executive Branch? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 5, 2025

Here again is my handy little chart from the GAO showing how USAID & NIH used taxpayer-funded money to send tens of millions of dollars in awards & subawards to EcoHealth Alliance, the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Wuhan University, & Wuhan Institute of Virology. https://t.co/mSoLowCNqx pic.twitter.com/YTs0kY6pBJ — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 5, 2025

That sounds like why Joe Biden gave Anthony Fauci a preemptive pardon for the past ten years.

OMFG what do we do?? — klundgren (@vaxx_passports) February 5, 2025

This ought to be good! — Jlee67 (@JBlankensh43541) February 5, 2025

Awesome! Shut it all down! — Outlaw Voter (@MaineRed2020) February 5, 2025

Awesome! Cut out the rot and see if enough of the tree is healthy that it should be left standing. — J Watkins (@watkins_japan) February 5, 2025

The grifters at NIH are scared of sunlight. Cockroaches. — SaltySaltLife (@deimos1999) February 5, 2025

Expose everything — New England Rando (@rando_street) February 6, 2025

This is awesome.



This is the reckoning. — Rantus (@RantusMaximus) February 5, 2025

Yay! 🎉 crimes aplenty over there. Real vile murderous stuff. — Joe (@drdolittle2023) February 5, 2025

This is where we’re going to get some really dirty secrets revealed and confirmed. Can’t wait — Dubya (@MDubyaaa) February 6, 2025

If there's fraud or misappropriation of funds, you know NIH is where it's happening. What was USAID doing awarding cash to the University of California, which passed it on to EcoHealth Alliance, which passed it on to the Wuhan Institute of Virology? How did that advance America's interests?

