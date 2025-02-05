VIP
Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 05, 2025
This must be hurtful for Sam Stein of The Bulwark and MSNBC to hear. Reports are that Elon Musk's DOGE team are now at the National Institutes of Health. We know there's plenty of corruption to dig up there. 

That sounds like why Joe Biden gave Anthony Fauci a preemptive pardon for the past ten years.

