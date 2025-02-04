Report: 5,000 FBI Employees Were Focused on January 6 Cases

Every time there's a mass shooting or an assassination attempt, we later learn that the perpetrator was "on the FBI's radar."

On the other hand, the January 6 protesters were very much on the FBI's radar. Nearly 1,600 people were charged with federal crimes. Like us, you might be wondering how the FBI managed to track down people who were simply near the Capitol Building that day. It turns out the FBI can find just about anyone if it has the resolve. From pinging cell phone towers to place protesters inside the building to getting reports from Bank of America of everyone who used an ATM in D.C. on January 5 and 6, the FBI was relentless in its pursuit of every person at the Capitol that day, even if all they did was take a selfie inside the building.

Advertisement

How did the FBI manage to track down nearly 1,600 people (but fail to identify the D.C. pipe bomber, who's still on the loose)? End Wokeness says that 39 percent of the entire bureau was dedicated to arresting January 6 protesters.

HOLY SHIIIT. The FBI just revealed that 5,000 out of their 13,000 agents were focused on January 6th protestors.



39% of the entire bureau, for this: pic.twitter.com/12ToM6I7CL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 4, 2025

Five thousand agents?

Well, they couldnt dedicate the entire force.



Some had to be at them school board meetings. — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) February 4, 2025

How many real crimes went unworked and unsolved because of this…infuriating. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) February 4, 2025

It's 5,000 employees (not agents) out of 38,000, which is 13%. Still outrageous. — Jon DiPietro (@jondipietronh) February 4, 2025

Would be difficult to focus on actual crimes with that many agents allocated to a sham investigation. — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) February 4, 2025

I think it's the perfect time to fire 13,000 FBI agents.



Clearly they're not doing anything all day. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) February 4, 2025

There are 37,000 FBI employees, 13,700 special agents. The 5,000 is not all special agents, so it is 5k out of 37k — bruce baur (@baur_bruce) February 4, 2025

That works out to 13 percent, which was mentioned above. (Community Notes will sort that out.)

Update: According to CNN, the FBI turned over details of 5,000 employees who worked on January 6 cases:

FBI officials have complied with demands to provide the Justice Department with details of thousands of employees who worked on investigations related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, according to people familiar with the situation. The demand has caused consternation among FBI employees who fear it is meant to amass a list of personnel for possible termination by the Trump administration. … More than 5,000 employee details were submitted, including employee ID numbers, job titles and their role in the January 6 investigations, sources said, but not their names. There are more than 13,000 agents and 38,000 total FBI employees.

It appears we have a list of about 5,000 agents who are going to need to retire. Look at whether they were forced to do it and if they did it of their own volition and didn't stand up for what's right or compromise the law. Time for a bye-bye bye as the words to a pop song go. — libtardfreezone (@libtardfreezon) February 4, 2025

So that’s 5,000 agents the FBI doesn’t actually need to continue to operate at full capacity.



Time to fire them all, then. — Thor Odinson (@Thor_Odinson) February 4, 2025

Amazing. I don't think the agents chose to stay locked in on that. It seems more like they were tasked to stay on that case. — WesleyKY (@WesleyKy) February 4, 2025

Advertisement

I'm sure not all of them were corrupt or bad actors. Many probably did nothing but pass some piece of paper from one agent to another or something like that. But that allocation of resources ABSOLULTELY needs to be investigated. — Robert (Bob) Lewis (@RobertlewisIR) February 4, 2025

All those agents focusing on J6 while criminals and terrorists walked across our southern border. How many FBI agents were assigned to finding terrorists within our country? — LizG (@ItWillBeOk24) February 4, 2025

They really did track down grandmothers at their homes to arrest them for "parading in a Capitol building."

At least American now know exactly how many surplus FBI agents they have. — Object Zero (@Object_Zero_) February 4, 2025

How does this not sound like weaponization?



Think how hard they worked to take down Trump and the MAGA movement.



Now we see why....they knew what was coming for them. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) February 4, 2025

Absolutely insane — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) February 4, 2025

Remember when they sent 18 agents to investigate a NASCAR garage pull? — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) February 4, 2025

We thought it was 15, but it was in that area. That many agents to look at a "noose" that had been there months before Bubba Wallace moved in.

Advertisement

They had 3 agents tracking me on certain days.



It started in 2021.



Absolutely criminal. — Nathan Hughes (@rallynate) February 4, 2025

And the rest of them were in the crowd. — WYfan388 (@wyfan388) February 4, 2025

Whether it was 39 percent of the agents or just 13 percent, the FBI proved it could track down the "bad guys" if it really wanted to. How many agents were assigned to the pipe bomber?

***