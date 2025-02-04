Report: 5,000 FBI Employees Were Focused on January 6 Cases

EGO ALERT: Jasmine Crockett Has VERY High Opinion of Herself Defending DEI From...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 04, 2025
Every time there's a mass shooting or an assassination attempt, we later learn that the perpetrator was "on the FBI's radar."

On the other hand, the January 6 protesters were very much on the FBI's radar. Nearly 1,600 people were charged with federal crimes. Like us, you might be wondering how the FBI managed to track down people who were simply near the Capitol Building that day. It turns out the FBI can find just about anyone if it has the resolve. From pinging cell phone towers to place protesters inside the building to getting reports from Bank of America of everyone who used an ATM in D.C. on January 5 and 6, the FBI was relentless in its pursuit of every person at the Capitol that day, even if all they did was take a selfie inside the building.

How did the FBI manage to track down nearly 1,600 people (but fail to identify the D.C. pipe bomber, who's still on the loose)? End Wokeness says that 39 percent of the entire bureau was dedicated to arresting January 6 protesters.

Five thousand agents?

That works out to 13 percent, which was mentioned above. (Community Notes will sort that out.)

Update: According to CNN, the FBI turned over details of 5,000 employees who worked on January 6 cases:

FBI officials have complied with demands to provide the Justice Department with details of thousands of employees who worked on investigations related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, according to people familiar with the situation.

The demand has caused consternation among FBI employees who fear it is meant to amass a list of personnel for possible termination by the Trump administration.

More than 5,000 employee details were submitted, including employee ID numbers, job titles and their role in the January 6 investigations, sources said, but not their names. There are more than 13,000 agents and 38,000 total FBI employees.

They really did track down grandmothers at their homes to arrest them for "parading in a Capitol building." 

We thought it was 15, but it was in that area. That many agents to look at a "noose" that had been there months before Bubba Wallace moved in.

Whether it was 39 percent of the agents or just 13 percent, the FBI proved it could track down the "bad guys" if it really wanted to. How many agents were assigned to the pipe bomber?

***

