Intelligence Committee Advances Tulsi Gabbard’s DNI Nomination

Here's some good news from Sen. Tom Cotton. President Donald Trump has been on a hot streak with confirmations to his cabinet, and Cotton has announced that Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence has been advanced by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

… after securing commitments on leaks, FISA 702, and no Snowden pardon. If confirmed, expect: 🔹 A crackdown on intelligence leaks 🔹 A tougher stance on FISA surveillance 🔹 A fiercely independent DNI who won’t bow to political pressure Critics attacked her over Assad, Russia, and Snowden. She held her ground. Now, it’s up to the full Senate. Will she make history? What do you expect from her?

Tulsi advances in committee vote. Will likely be confirmed, as will RFK Jr.



Trump may go undefeated on the confirmation front on all of his nominees.



Word last week was that Gabbard's confirmation was in trouble, but we'll see about that.

