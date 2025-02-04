Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act
Intelligence Committee Advances Tulsi Gabbard’s DNI Nomination

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Here's some good news from Sen. Tom Cotton. President Donald Trump has been on a hot streak with confirmations to his cabinet, and Cotton has announced that Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence has been advanced by the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

… after securing commitments on leaks, FISA 702, and no Snowden pardon.

If confirmed, expect:

🔹 A crackdown on intelligence leaks

🔹 A tougher stance on FISA surveillance

🔹 A fiercely independent DNI who won’t bow to political pressure

Critics attacked her over Assad, Russia, and Snowden. She held her ground.

Now, it’s up to the full Senate. 

Will she make history?

What do you expect from her?

Word last week was that Gabbard's confirmation was in trouble, but we'll see about that.

***

Tags: NOMINATION SENATE TOM COTTON TULSI GABBARD DNI

