Nicholas Kristof Humble Brags About His Book Being Found in a Destroyed House in Gaza

Whenever this editor hears about the innocent civilians of Gaza, he remembers this video of the innocent civilians, all of them men, of course, out in the streets running alongside and cheering a pickup truck with unconscious Israeli hostages in the back. You can even see them running to catch up with the truck so they can get in a punch or hit the hostage with a board. This video:

A year ago today. On October 7, 2023, #Hamas committed war crimes‼️

He kidnapped to #Gaza, murdered, raped and abused innocent people💔🕯

And actually started a war against #Israel.



Israel has the right to win‼️#October7 #October7Massacre #October7th #IraniansStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/GPCxSFK3lT — ימני שלא מתנצל | 🇮🇱 (@ProudJew001) October 7, 2024

These were the innocent Palestinian citizens on the day of the terrorist massacre. So, yeah, we can understand why there might be a hateful stereotype that everyone in Gaza is a terrorist supporter.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof knows that stereotype isn't true because someone found a copy of his book, "Half the Sky," among the ruins of a house in Gaza. It must have belonged to "a sensitive and tolerant soul," as it's a passionate call for gender equality.

In some quarters in the US there's a hateful stereotype that everyone in Gaza is a terrorist supporter, and perhaps that makes it easier to excuse the bombing of entire neighborhoods. In Gaza, @OmarHamadD found a destroyed house with my book about empowering women worldwide,… https://t.co/jQWygayQvn — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) January 31, 2025

… "Half the Sky" (written with Sheryl @WuDunn). It's an English-language book that must have belonged to a sensitive and tolerant soul, for it is a passionate call for gender equality and blunt about gender challenges in some of the Muslim world. I don't know what happened to the people living in the house or if they survived, but I'm sick at the thought that my tax dollars supported the destruction and perhaps killing of this reader of mine.

He's sick at the thought that his taxes went toward the possible killing of one of his readers.

I think we have a winner here for the single most embarrassing Potemkin Village tweet in the history of the world. https://t.co/NQPSagc4az — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 1, 2025

Absolutely shameless — Det. Frank Drebin (@det_frankdrebin) February 1, 2025

I’m against a war that will protect the Jewish state from the rapists and murderers and kidnappers because someone had a copy of my book is the worst and possibly most Boomer reason for being against a war ever. https://t.co/2yWErcvhK4 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) February 1, 2025

Odds are the person who was reading the book was an IDF soldier. — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) February 1, 2025

Also 99% sure they didn't actually have the book and it was planted. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 1, 2025

It seems a lot more likely that it was owned by an Israeli American who brought a copy from the United States.

It’s stuff like this that shows what a clueless clown you are…



The very person you are referencing to show Gaza residents aren’t that bad is literally an antisemite and terrorist supporter whose main regret is that he didn’t participate in the 10/7 attack. pic.twitter.com/IGsQP5ncRF — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 1, 2025

They all support terrorists. Shove it. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 1, 2025

Can he point to a single Palestinian leader who agrees with his premise—that there are large numbers of Palestinians who didn’t support October 7th? I refuse to accept an argument that I can’t find any broadly supported Palestinian leaders themselves making. — Daniel Wingate (@TheWingate) February 1, 2025

He's got books to sell. — DenverGooner (@TheBlueMask1964) February 1, 2025

Nice plug — Allocators Anonymous (@alloc8rsanon) February 1, 2025

Let me take this opportunity to tell you about the book I'm selling.

Omar Hamad is a proud terrorist who regrets NOT taking part in October 7. pic.twitter.com/azCDm7Hdpt — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) February 1, 2025

Of course he thinks it must be a “sensitive and tolerant soul” who had his book. — Fugitive Groove (@FugitiveGroove) February 1, 2025

“People who have a copy of my book are sensitive and tolerant souls” is really something else — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) February 1, 2025

Possibly one of the most narcissistic statements I’ve yet to read about the war. — jburd (@burdmanorama) February 1, 2025

It's astounding, really.

