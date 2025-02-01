Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel
VIP
Aaron Rupar: Trump’s 2024 Election Will Go Down Among the Most Destructive Self-Owns...
INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible...
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA...
James Carville Likens Kamala Harris to a ‘Seventh String Quarterback’
The Bulwark Wants Us to Know Government Employees Are CRYING About Removing Pronouns...
Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting...
James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
VIP
Live by the Executive Order, Die by the Executive Order
DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office I...
ALL ABOARD! State Department Removes Word 'Trans' From Website Searches, Suggests THIS Ins...

Nicholas Kristof Humble Brags About His Book Being Found in a Destroyed House in Gaza

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Whenever this editor hears about the innocent civilians of Gaza, he remembers this video of the innocent civilians, all of them men, of course, out in the streets running alongside and cheering a pickup truck with unconscious Israeli hostages in the back. You can even see them running to catch up with the truck so they can get in a punch or hit the hostage with a board. This video:

Advertisement

These were the innocent Palestinian citizens on the day of the terrorist massacre. So, yeah, we can understand why there might be a hateful stereotype that everyone in Gaza is a terrorist supporter.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof knows that stereotype isn't true because someone found a copy of his book, "Half the Sky," among the ruins of a house in Gaza. It must have belonged to "a sensitive and tolerant soul," as it's a passionate call for gender equality.

… "Half the Sky" (written with Sheryl @WuDunn). It's an English-language book that must have belonged to a sensitive and tolerant soul, for it is a passionate call for gender equality and blunt about gender challenges in some of the Muslim world. I don't know what happened to the people living in the house or if they survived, but I'm sick at the thought that my tax dollars supported the destruction and perhaps killing of this reader of mine.

Recommended

Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel
Gordon K
Advertisement

He's sick at the thought that his taxes went toward the possible killing of one of his readers.

It seems a lot more likely that it was owned by an Israeli American who brought a copy from the United States.

Advertisement

Let me take this opportunity to tell you about the book I'm selling.

It's astounding, really.

***

Tags: BOOK GAZA NICHOLAS KRISTOF PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel
Gordon K
INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Amy Curtis
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA What the ADA Is or Does
Amy Curtis
Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit
Brett T.
James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
Brett T.
Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible Building
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel Gordon K
Advertisement