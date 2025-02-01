New DNC Chair Called for Trump to Be Changed With Treason (And Posted Cringe TikTok Video)

Our own Doug Powers wrote a VIP post earlier about how the nation was not exactly on pins and needles awaiting the vote for DNC chair. He noted that our own PolitiBunny checked that YouTube's livestream had 361 viewers, which Powers found increased to an appropriate 666. And this is with Jen Psaki moderating — is it any wonder we call it MSDNC?

Advertisement

We now have a new DNC chair … Ken Martin, who called for President Donald Trump to be charged with treason.

The new Chairman of the DNC once called for President Trump to be put on trial for treason, the punishment for which is death, because of the 2020 leaked intelligence reports that Russia put bounties on American service members in Afghanistan -- which turned out to be false. https://t.co/s7ypBIwa2m — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 1, 2025

Ken Martin, Who Called for Trump To Be Charged With Treason, Elected DNC Chair https://t.co/vveIzYFWjd — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 1, 2025

Chuck Ross reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Ken Martin, who has called for President Donald Trump to be charged with treason, was elected Saturday as the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee. … Martin, for his part, hasn't been shy about embracing inflammatory positions towards Trump. In 2020, he called for Trump to be put on trial for treason based on a debunked news report that Trump ignored intelligence briefings that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to attack American troops in Afghanistan. Treason, defined by the Constitution as providing "aid and comfort" to America’s enemies, carries a sentence ranging from a minimum of five years in prison to the death penalty.

He fell for that? Well, the DNC doesn't seem to have learned any lessons from the 2024 election. They're going to double down on demonizing Donald Trump, which didn't work out too well for them in November.

Here's a cringeworthy TikTok video Martin posted in March of 2021 to show how excited he was for President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

This is the new chairman of the DNC.



pic.twitter.com/aqoLMRWh1j — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 1, 2025

The vote was actually pretty entertaining. They preceded it with a Native American land acknowledgment and pre-recorded video messages from Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Dr. Quintessa Hathaway kicked off her opening statement with a song:

This feels like a parody skitpic.twitter.com/U7imI4IK2x — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 1, 2025

Doctor? Oh, she's a doctor like Jill Biden is a doctor.

DOCTORATE IN EDUCATION



What a surprise pic.twitter.com/X5IujWKgLt — Dana L. Coe (@danalcoe) February 1, 2025

It looks like the DNC will move even further to the Left, which is great news for us.

The Democratic party has learned nothing.



Fine with me, we'll thrash them again. — Fang Gang 🇺🇸 (@PraireLady) February 1, 2025

Advertisement

❤️❤️❤️@DNC lurching even further left — Free Speech USA (@Free_Speech_1A) February 1, 2025

Dems choose someone from Minnesota, to double down on what made them losers.



...they don't see it. — Brett Gasper (@Brettwashere) February 1, 2025

What we're all really waiting for is to hear if David Hogg is elected vice chair, pulling the DNC ever further Left.

***