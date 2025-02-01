New DNC Chair Called for Trump to Be Changed With Treason (And Posted Cringe TikTok Video)

DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 01, 2025
Twitter

Our own Doug Powers wrote a VIP post earlier about how the nation was not exactly on pins and needles awaiting the vote for DNC chair. He noted that our own PolitiBunny checked that YouTube's livestream had 361 viewers, which Powers found increased to an appropriate 666. And this is with Jen Psaki moderating — is it any wonder we call it MSDNC?

We now have a new DNC chair … Ken Martin, who called for President Donald Trump to be charged with treason.

Chuck Ross reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Ken Martin, who has called for President Donald Trump to be charged with treason, was elected Saturday as the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Martin, for his part, hasn't been shy about embracing inflammatory positions towards Trump. In 2020, he called for Trump to be put on trial for treason based on a debunked news report that Trump ignored intelligence briefings that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to attack American troops in Afghanistan.

Treason, defined by the Constitution as providing "aid and comfort" to America’s enemies, carries a sentence ranging from a minimum of five years in prison to the death penalty.

He fell for that? Well, the DNC doesn't seem to have learned any lessons from the 2024 election. They're going to double down on demonizing Donald Trump, which didn't work out too well for them in November.

Here's a cringeworthy TikTok video Martin posted in March of 2021 to show how excited he was for President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.

The vote was actually pretty entertaining. They preceded it with a Native American land acknowledgment and pre-recorded video messages from Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Dr. Quintessa Hathaway kicked off her opening statement with a song:

Doctor? Oh, she's a doctor like Jill Biden is a doctor.

It looks like the DNC will move even further to the Left, which is great news for us.

What we're all really waiting for is to hear if David Hogg is elected vice chair, pulling the DNC ever further Left.

***

