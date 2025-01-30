Keith Olbermann Demands Trump in a Straightjacket Before Sunset

STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on January 30, 2025
We're not sure why Keith Olbermann has a bug up his butt Thursday. There's plenty going on in the Senate with confirmation hearings for Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard, but Olbermann is focused on President Donald Trump. He posted a photo of his TV screen showing Trump at Thursday's press briefing, which he opened with a moment of silence for the victims of Wednesday night's deadly air disaster. 

Olbermann is now demanding the 25th Amendment be invoked, and Trump put in a straightjacket before sunset. 

We normally wouldn't give Olbermann the oxygen, but he reminds us so much of CNN's Brian Stelter, who repeatedly invited a psychiatrist, Bandy X. Lee, to his show to demand during Trump's first term that he be placed in a 72-hour psychiatric hold over a tweet warning North Korea about aggression. The only problem she could see physically restraining him was that it would "really look like a coup, and while we are trying to prevent violence, we don’t wish to incite it through, say, an insurrection.”

We haven't seen Lee this second term yet, but now we have Olbermann demanding Trump be restrained in a straightjacket. Would Olbermann care to elaborate on why he feels this way, exactly?

If anyone needs a psych evaluation … 

Olbermann is "touched."

About that, he said he was giving up on political posts on Twitter and only posting about his dog rescue efforts. When he inevitably started posting about politics after a week or so, he argued that he'd never said he wouldn't reply to tweets. He gets this dopamine rush from being a douche on social media — that's our psychiatric analysis.

***

