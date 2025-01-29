Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute

It's a good thing we have the folks at Right Wing Watch looking out for us. They caught priest and United Kingdom Independence Party spokesman Father Calvin Robinson giving an "Elon Musk Salute" at the National Pro-Life Summit — "much to the crowd's delight."

We like how it's gone from being a Nazi salute to being the Elon Musk Salute.

You know Robinson was trolling … we know Robinson was trolling … but it flew over the heads of the minds of Right Wing Watch:

Father Calvin Robinson finished his remarks at the National Pro-Life Summit by throwing an Elon Musk salute, much to the delight of the crowd. pic.twitter.com/cAE9VyTsl1 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 29, 2025

Didn't they know they should edit it down to a single frame first and post it out of context?

Hook, line and sinker, leftists have fallen for @calvinrobinson's Elon Musk salute troll at a speech during a pro-life rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 25. The audience laughed but leftists say the salute is evidence of fascism and incoming death camps. pic.twitter.com/0S2Vp9TVlW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 29, 2025

Leftists biting the bait hard. A simple salute turned into their next "fascist" boogeyman. — Donald Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNewsX) January 29, 2025

These people are nuts and we're supposed to be the conspiracy theorists. — Albergraph (@Albergraph) January 29, 2025

The Dems should just drop this, they look so stupid the more they push this narrative! — The Austin Conservative 🇺🇸🤘 (@atx_republican) January 29, 2025

The leftists simply have no sense of humor. — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) January 29, 2025

Calvin has dedicated himself to fighting evil so it's not surprising to see evil getting triggered by anything he does. — Otter (@CampOtterTales) January 29, 2025

The left will grab on to anything they can even if it’s a joke — Sir YapALot (@StahpAndStare) January 29, 2025

I laughed, how could someone not find this charming? — Heritage First (@HeritageFirst83) January 29, 2025

Because Robinson is a racist, homophobic Catholic who doesn't believe in women's productive freedom and is therefore a neo-Nazi; the people on Right Wing Watch really can't take a joke.

I’m an atheist, that collar won’t stop me doing to him what I do to all Nazis. — Four Seasons Total Manscaping (@UncleScottiepoo) January 29, 2025

Just what do you do to all Nazis, Uncle Scottiepoo?

