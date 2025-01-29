Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute

Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 29, 2025
Meme

It's a good thing we have the folks at Right Wing Watch looking out for us. They caught priest and United Kingdom Independence Party spokesman Father Calvin Robinson giving an "Elon Musk Salute" at the National Pro-Life Summit — "much to the crowd's delight."

We like how it's gone from being a Nazi salute to being the Elon Musk Salute. 

You know Robinson was trolling … we know Robinson was trolling … but it flew over the heads of the minds of Right Wing Watch:

Didn't they know they should edit it down to a single frame first and post it out of context?

Grateful Calvin
Because Robinson is a racist, homophobic Catholic who doesn't believe in women's productive freedom and is therefore a neo-Nazi; the people on Right Wing Watch really can't take a joke.

Just what do you do to all Nazis, Uncle Scottiepoo?

***

