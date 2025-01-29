Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel committed a serious faux pas on his show. He kicked off an interview with Ringo Starr by asking him if he was an American citizen. We thought that it was xenophobic to ask someone if they were a citizen. 

Fortunately, Starr didn't take the bait, even though Kimmel warned him, "They're knocking on doors." Yes, ICE is knocking on the doors of murderers and rapists and detaining them.

Starr's not worried at all … because he's not a paranoid idiot like Kimmel. Something tells us his lawyers make certain he's here legally, even if he's not an American citizen. 

But this is entertainment? This is comedy? Give it a rest, dude.

Yes, very good.

Yeah, he wasn't getting drawn into that crap, no matter how much Kimmel wanted to virtue signal. 

***

