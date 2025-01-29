Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel committed a serious faux pas on his show. He kicked off an interview with Ringo Starr by asking him if he was an American citizen. We thought that it was xenophobic to ask someone if they were a citizen.

Fortunately, Starr didn't take the bait, even though Kimmel warned him, "They're knocking on doors." Yes, ICE is knocking on the doors of murderers and rapists and detaining them.

Jimmy Kimmel, who is definitely not paranoid, starts his interview w/ Ringo Starr by asking if he's "worried at all" Trump will deport him pic.twitter.com/rDOTIxWRFz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2025

Starr's not worried at all … because he's not a paranoid idiot like Kimmel. Something tells us his lawyers make certain he's here legally, even if he's not an American citizen.

But this is entertainment? This is comedy? Give it a rest, dude.

Now I need to watch this entire segment. Ringo doesn't appear to want to play the mentally ill @jimmykimmel 's game.

I hope I'm correct. Watching Kimmel isn't easy... — Jersey Joe (@JerseyJ0E) January 29, 2025

Ridiculous and he knows it. Too bad we can’t deport Jimmy Kimmel. — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) January 29, 2025

Kimmel has never really been funny. I’m not sure why anyone watches him. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) January 29, 2025

Little does dim bulb Jimmy Kimmel know that Ringo Starr voted for Brexit and British citizens can get a visa to live in the United States through immigrant or nonimmigrant visas. pic.twitter.com/epcN7kZHNM — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) January 29, 2025

That was awkward. I guess the joke is Ringo is an immigrant and Trump is deporting immigrants so Ringo should be worried? Ringo has permanent residency, though, so it doesn't work. — MikeMissesTheFairway (@MikeMisses) January 29, 2025

Galactic level dumb — ClimbTheMtn (@MtnTha) January 29, 2025

What a 🤡 show. This is what he asks Ringo Starr. SMH — Mark (@MarkYu7out) January 29, 2025

At least Ringo isn’t a fearmongering dolt — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) January 29, 2025

good on Ringo for not taking the bait — Brandon Vann (@beckbrand123) January 29, 2025

Yes, very good.

Jimmy has a guest who has been one of the most famous musicians for decades, is known the world over. He must have thousands of great stories. And Jimmy's first question out of the gate is about Trump. Ringo must think he's retarded. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 29, 2025

Putting aside the fact that he's in the US legally, the correct answer to Jimmy's question of why he's not worried is "because I'm Ringo Starr." — EZ (@ezsposts) January 29, 2025

Because Kimmel is an idiot, whose primary goal is to foment discord and advance a globalist agenda based on unfounded fear — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) January 29, 2025

Ringo’s always been gracious. Note how he didn’t say “Why are you such a bloody wanker, James?” — Super Jer Deluxe (@BakoJer) January 29, 2025

Yeah, he wasn't getting drawn into that crap, no matter how much Kimmel wanted to virtue signal.

