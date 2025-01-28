The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections ANYWHERE

The Latex Outrage: Karoline Leavitt Reveals US Government is Spending $50 Million on...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported earlier, Elon Musk not only did a "Nazi salute" after President Donald Trump's inauguration speech (Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez still aren't over it) … he Zoomed into a rally of the "far-right" Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) Party. The party is considered far-right because it opposes unfettered illegal immigration into Germany. Musk even — gasp! — told party members to be proud of being German. Sounds pretty Nazi-like.

The Atlantic has a bug up its butt about Musk meddling in Europe's elections. In fact, he's made it impossible to conduct free and fair elections anywhere. How, exactly? By providing donations? George Soros manipulates elections all the time, and Joe Biden just awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Oligarch" is the word of the month, apparently.

Anne Applebaum writes:

Although it’s easy to get distracted by the schoolyard nicknames and irresponsible pedophilia accusations that Elon Musk flings around, these are the real questions posed by his open, aggressive use of X to spread false information and promote extremist and anti-European politicians in the U.K., Germany, and elsewhere….

Social media not only has far greater reach—Musk’s personal X account has more than 212 million followers, giving him enormous power to set the news agenda around the world—it also exists outside the legal system. Under the American law known as Section 230, passed nearly three decades ago, internet platforms are not treated as publishers in the U.S. In practice, neither Facebook nor X has the same legal responsibility for what appears on their platforms as do, say, TheWall Street Journal and CNN. And this, too, has consequences: Americans have created the information climate that other countries must accept, and this allows deceptive election practices to thrive. If countries don’t have their own laws, and until recently most did not, Section 230 effectively requires them to treat social-media companies as if they exist outside their legal systems too.

So, free speech is making it possible to promote anti-European politicians in Europe.

It does.

We're not convinced that the tech oligarchs are making it impossible to conduct fair elections. How is more free speech a danger to election integrity?

It's funny that Mark Zuckerberg, who meddled in the 2020 election, is now an evil tech oligarch because he dropped PolitiFact and attended Donald Trump's inauguration. If this piece had been written before that, he wouldn't have been included.

