Kristi Noem Confirmed as New Secretary of Homeland Security

President Donald Trump keeps racking up the wins. Pete Hegseth was sworn in as Secretary of Defense earlier Saturday after being confirmed by the Senate Friday night by a 50-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. Now we're learning that Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the new Secretary of Homeland Security. Anything — a wet sponge — would have been a huge upgrade over Alejandro "The Border Is Secure" Mayorkas, so we'll take it.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: The Senate has confirmed Kristi Noem in rare weekend vote to become the Secretary of Homeland Security. The vote was 59-34 with six Democrats joining Republicans in voting to confirm.



Congratulations, @KristiNoem! pic.twitter.com/PmwS7dSQgS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 25, 2025

Six Democrats broke ranks? That's unheard of.

Huge win for America’s security! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2025

Congratulations 🥳🥳 — GinGin (@GinGin19438461) January 25, 2025

Let’s get Tulsi through now. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 25, 2025

We still need to get Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed. Those will be a tougher sell.

The Senate's approval of Noem is a clear message that we want security, not ideology. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 25, 2025

What a great 5 days it has been. Another great win for America. — Marsha (@mlhfreeame1384) January 25, 2025

Huge upgrade. Let’s confirm another one. — Mack Hankins (@mackhankins) January 25, 2025

Great news and congratulations to Kristi Noem!!!!!!!



Huge upgrade from Mayorkas the traitor! — Florida Man🏝 (@FloridaMan_20) January 25, 2025

Excellent! She will do a great job cleaning up the agency! — Jurispectives (@jurispectives) January 25, 2025

I know some people are critical of Kristi Noem, but I think she’ll do a good job. — Thatz Okay (@Thatz_Okay) January 25, 2025

Congrats to her. This dream team is coming together well! — ArmandRose TV 💪🌹📺 (@ArmandTesla) January 25, 2025

Again, a huge upgrade. Plus, it shows some momentum on Trump's part in getting his nominations through the Senate.

***