Kristi Noem Confirmed as New Secretary of Homeland Security

Brett T.  |  4:15 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald Trump keeps racking up the wins. Pete Hegseth was sworn in as Secretary of Defense earlier Saturday after being confirmed by the Senate Friday night by a 50-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tiebreaking vote. Now we're learning that Kristi Noem has been confirmed as the new Secretary of Homeland Security. Anything — a wet sponge — would have been a huge upgrade over Alejandro "The Border Is Secure" Mayorkas, so we'll take it.

Six Democrats broke ranks? That's unheard of.

We still need to get Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed. Those will be a tougher sell.

Again, a huge upgrade. Plus, it shows some momentum on Trump's part in getting his nominations through the Senate.

***

