What Changed? CIA Suddenly Favors COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 25, 2025
Twitchy

The CIA is saying COVID-19 might have come from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — that's the shocking news from the New York Times Saturday. Dr. Anthony “The Science” Fauci had gone out of his way to make sure any claims that COVID-19 could have emerged from a lab were labeled as “misinformation.” It was May of 2021 when Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote about "how the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible." Sen. Tom Cotton had been floating the theory for a year but was accused (by the Washington Post, among others) of spreading a debunked conspiracy theory. If Cotton thought it might be true, the media had to present it as false.

As recently as March of 2023, though, scientists in China were developing new studies saying the virus most likely came from "raccoon dogs."

So it came from raccoon dogs and not a lab in China where the pandemic broke out where Fauci was funding gain-of-function research on viruses.

The CIA, now headed by John Ratcliffe, suggests in 2025 that yes, it was a lab leak.

No way. This is just the CIA weighing in, by the way, not any other agency.

… remain plausible." 

"We have low confidence in this judgement and will continue to evaluate any available credible new intelligence reporting or open-source information that could change CIA's assessment."

We have very high confidence that the virus was created in that lab.

… raising questions about the possible politicization of this intelligence concerning the origins of COVID.

"The possible politicization of this intelligence"? Fauci already got his preemptive pardon. He might still be subpoenaed to testify before Congress, though, and once again serve as Sen. Rand Paul's chew toy.

And the media went right along with it, even agreeing that it was racist to call it the Chinese virus or Wuhan flu.

It's unbelievable that it's 2025 and knowing all we know, some still think there's some doubt it leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Unless you believe it was released on purpose.

***

 

