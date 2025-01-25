What Changed? CIA Suddenly Favors COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

The CIA is saying COVID-19 might have come from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — that's the shocking news from the New York Times Saturday. Dr. Anthony “The Science” Fauci had gone out of his way to make sure any claims that COVID-19 could have emerged from a lab were labeled as “misinformation.” It was May of 2021 when Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote about "how the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible." Sen. Tom Cotton had been floating the theory for a year but was accused (by the Washington Post, among others) of spreading a debunked conspiracy theory. If Cotton thought it might be true, the media had to present it as false.

As recently as March of 2023, though, scientists in China were developing new studies saying the virus most likely came from "raccoon dogs."

A new report from a team of scientists suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 may be linked to raccoon dogs that were illegally being sold at a wet seafood market in China. https://t.co/20JvCPWeku pic.twitter.com/Ysv4WOtwOe — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2023

So it came from raccoon dogs and not a lab in China where the pandemic broke out where Fauci was funding gain-of-function research on viruses.

The CIA, now headed by John Ratcliffe, suggests in 2025 that yes, it was a lab leak.

🚨BREAKING: CIA favors the belief that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak in China according to analysis released by new Director John Ratcliffe. pic.twitter.com/xuXK2Oi26a — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2025

No way. This is just the CIA weighing in, by the way, not any other agency.

"CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a neutral origin based on the available body of reporting. CIA continues to assess that both research-related and natural origin scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic remain… https://t.co/Sdm5uAys7T — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 25, 2025

… remain plausible." "We have low confidence in this judgement and will continue to evaluate any available credible new intelligence reporting or open-source information that could change CIA's assessment."

We have very high confidence that the virus was created in that lab.

The release of this new CIA assessment about the origin of COVID raises questions about what new evidence has been found to shift the CIA assessment which was written in January after the election and now coincides more with the view of the new director John Ratcliffe, raising… https://t.co/C419hY5es2 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 25, 2025

… raising questions about the possible politicization of this intelligence concerning the origins of COVID.

"The possible politicization of this intelligence"? Fauci already got his preemptive pardon. He might still be subpoenaed to testify before Congress, though, and once again serve as Sen. Rand Paul's chew toy.

And the media went right along with it, even agreeing that it was racist to call it the Chinese virus or Wuhan flu.

It's unbelievable that it's 2025 and knowing all we know, some still think there's some doubt it leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Unless you believe it was released on purpose.

