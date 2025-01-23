President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivio...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

House Resolution 53 would require the Secretary of Homeland Security to take into custody illegal aliens charged in the United States with theft. We're OK with that, but Rep. Rashida Tlaib most definitely is not. She claims it will separate families (thieves usually are separated from their families and put in jail) and scapegoat our (illegal) immigrant neighbors. Why, she's worried about her mother being stopped by a militarized police force and profiled.

Our hearts haven't been touched like this since fellow Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told of her Puerto Rican abuela's roof needing repairs (so Matt Walsh started a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $100,000 for poor abuela).

Yeah, let's see Mom's documentation.

What happens when police stop an American citizen for theft? Do they only take our immigrant neighbors into custody?

She's a thief for accepting a congressional paycheck while doing nothing to represent her constituents (unless you consider Palestinians her constituents as she does).

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEFT RASHIDA TLAIB

