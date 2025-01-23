Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft

House Resolution 53 would require the Secretary of Homeland Security to take into custody illegal aliens charged in the United States with theft. We're OK with that, but Rep. Rashida Tlaib most definitely is not. She claims it will separate families (thieves usually are separated from their families and put in jail) and scapegoat our (illegal) immigrant neighbors. Why, she's worried about her mother being stopped by a militarized police force and profiled.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is screaming on the House floor against a bill that deports migrants over stealing



She says it hurts folks like her mom. pic.twitter.com/zBaLqWxXFZ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2025

Our hearts haven't been touched like this since fellow Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told of her Puerto Rican abuela's roof needing repairs (so Matt Walsh started a GoFundMe campaign that raised over $100,000 for poor abuela).

Is her mom a shoplifter? Lol 🤣 — Matt Gubba (@MattGubba) January 22, 2025

Sounds like Rashida Tlaib’s mom needs to stop stealing then… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 22, 2025

Man, she’s snitching on her mom on CSPAN.



Wild. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 22, 2025

Oh? What other crimes has her mom committed? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 22, 2025

Homan needs to investigate if mom is an illegal. No one is above the law — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) January 23, 2025

Yeah, let's see Mom's documentation.

I don’t know what’s worse.. that her mom is stealing, or that the daughter is a snitch. — The Campfire🔥 (@x_Campfire) January 22, 2025

What happens when police stop an American citizen for theft? Do they only take our immigrant neighbors into custody?

Tlaib’s outrage is predictable—always defending those who break the law. — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) January 22, 2025

Tlaib is admitting her mom is a thief? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2025

Why is your mom a thief? — Yvette Hebert (@AAliatra0) January 22, 2025

If your mom is illegal and steals then she gets deported.



Surely your mom is not a thief, or is she? — Matt (@mmazechaz) January 22, 2025

She is another dipsht in office that doesn't belong representing Americans. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 22, 2025

She's a thief for accepting a congressional paycheck while doing nothing to represent her constituents (unless you consider Palestinians her constituents as she does).

