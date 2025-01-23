Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift
Rachel Bitecofer Tries (and FAILS) to Tug at Heartstrings With AI-Generated Image of...
Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police...
Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram
'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump EO Declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Files (Here's...
LET'S GO: Josh Hawley Leading the Charge on Pro-Life Pardons and Repealing FACES...
Axios Tries Deleting Post Scolding Trump for Being Un-Christian, Doubles Down (SCREENSHOT)
NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by...
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO...
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep...
UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off About 200 Employees...
Something Remarkable Happened During Trump's First Oval Office Interview
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on...
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...

Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not Enemies Act’

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It funny to hear Rep. Ilhan Omar step up to a microphone and start lecturing on what's un-American. She's teamed up with one of the dumbest senators, Sen. Mazie Hirono, to reintroduce the "Neighbors Not Enemies Act." Note that nowhere in this clip does she distinguish illegal immigrants from legal immigrants — they never do, and they do it on purpose.

Advertisement

 President Trump, during his inaugural address, said he was considering Mexican cartels terrorists and invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which lets the president detain or deport the citizens of an enemy nation. "By invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities,” Trump said.

Omar wants to replace the Alien Enemies Act with the Neighbors Not Enemies Act. What is the Neighbors Not Enemies Act? It's a one-page bill that revokes the Alien Enemies Act. That's it.

Recommended

Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Why do they all think Trump is invoking the Alien Enemies Act as his means of rounding up and deporting legal immigrants? We're trying to deport the illegal immigrants, starting with the worst first. What's un-American is not recognizing our border and defending it.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MAZIE HIRONO ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety
Warren Squire
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Rachel Bitecofer Tries (and FAILS) to Tug at Heartstrings With AI-Generated Image of Crying Migrant Child
Amy Curtis
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift
Amy Curtis
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety Warren Squire
Advertisement