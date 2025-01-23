Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not Enemies Act’

It funny to hear Rep. Ilhan Omar step up to a microphone and start lecturing on what's un-American. She's teamed up with one of the dumbest senators, Sen. Mazie Hirono, to reintroduce the "Neighbors Not Enemies Act." Note that nowhere in this clip does she distinguish illegal immigrants from legal immigrants — they never do, and they do it on purpose.

Advertisement

President Trump, during his inaugural address, said he was considering Mexican cartels terrorists and invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which lets the president detain or deport the citizens of an enemy nation. "By invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities,” Trump said.

Omar wants to replace the Alien Enemies Act with the Neighbors Not Enemies Act. What is the Neighbors Not Enemies Act? It's a one-page bill that revokes the Alien Enemies Act. That's it.

Ilhan Omar calls an immigration law signed in 1798 by John Adams "un-American" pic.twitter.com/QRInK6yj57 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2025

She’s done nothing in life except become a politician but thinks she’s smarter than the Founding Fathers. Give me a break — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 23, 2025

Hey @RealTomHoman, can you please have @IlhanMN deported?



She broke immigration laws by marrying her brother so he could illegally stay here. She also swore allegiance to Somalia over the US.



Omar is also helping countless illegals avoid deportation.



Arrest and deport Omar! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2025

Ilhan Omar needs to be deported. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 23, 2025

lol. I think the Founders understood what is American much better than this person does — 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🌿 (@SweetVaBreezy) January 23, 2025

This, by the way, is irony - for those always wanting a solid example. — Staida (@staidaz) January 23, 2025

Since he was one of the founders of the country and she wasn't even born here, I'm thinking maybe she should sit this one out 🤷‍♀️ — FarmLady (@akmoore527) January 23, 2025

Omar is a scumbag and should be deported. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 23, 2025

I remember when Minnesota used to be thought of as so American. Now, it is totally different. — Suzanna Del Real (@TheMimi501) January 23, 2025

What does she know about being an American? — 🇺🇸 Free Indeed! (John 8:36) 🇺🇸⚓️ (@zest674) January 23, 2025

If John Adams signed it, in 1798 then it was, by definition, American AF. — LogicalBA 🇦🇶 (@LogicalBlockA) January 23, 2025

Why do they all think Trump is invoking the Alien Enemies Act as his means of rounding up and deporting legal immigrants? We're trying to deport the illegal immigrants, starting with the worst first. What's un-American is not recognizing our border and defending it.

***