Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol

We'd say this looks like an insurrection, but with more than half of the protesters wearing masks, it looks more like a COVID ward. And once this lovely woman with the bullhorn starts shouting, it looks more like an insane asylum. Posters are suggesting that Rep. Leigh Finke incited this mob, who tried to prevent the Minnesota state legislature from getting any work done.

This rant is awfully NSFW, so use earbuds if you can stand it. State Representative Walter Hudson, who we believe shot the video has posted the full 21-minute video. He's also updated his X bio to include "chicken meatball-headed mother f**ker."

FULL VIDEO:



Today I sat exposed as a 450 pound criminal repeatedly approached me within two feet and screamed in my face with a bullhorn.



At any moment, it could have turned violent and there would have been little I could have done to avoid harm.



Democrats? Silent. pic.twitter.com/IL5mY2ZXQu — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) January 22, 2025

Here it is condensed to 10 minutes, although this editor admits he only lasted through two.

This is what mental illness looks like.



Rep. Leigh Finke (D) from Minnesota sent his angry mob to the state legislature today to try shutting down this committee while Democrats refuse to show up to work. pic.twitter.com/we6I6uGTVi — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 22, 2025

What "equal rights" and "bodily autonomy" does this young woman not have in Minnesota?

There's some drama going on in the state legislature. Democratic-Farmers-Labor Party boycotted the first day of the session so the Republicans could not claim a quorum. Minnesota Democrats have filed a petition asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to declare that the state’s Republicans broke the law when members of the House of Representatives declared a quorum and seated positions of power on the first day of the legislative session, according to FOX 9. Republicans have filed their own petition in return.

That's one of the things the lovely lady was ranting about. This editor wishes he'd bought stock in bullhorn companies back in 2020 — everyone seems to have one now.

BREAKING: Rep. Finke just incited a mob to storm the Minnesota House to block Republican control.



This looks an awful lot like an insurrection.

pic.twitter.com/MTlGEdC57R — Jack (@jackunheard) January 22, 2025

What on earth put that beast's shorts in a bunch? Bull horning 4 letter words of anger in front of a camera and no one can figure out what coup it's talking about. — Charlino K (@charlino999) January 22, 2025

Sweep the leg. They lack the strength to get up. — Mike Dizzll (@MikeDizzll) January 22, 2025

Is this a public session? If not, why are they not removed?

Is everyone allowed to speak with megaphones?

If not, why is this person allowed to?

Do they have rules or not?



That’s all I got. — Steve Vanairsdale (@goallind) January 22, 2025

I have written a couple of posts about him. Bankrolled by LGBTQ Victory Fund. Funded by Arcus Foundation. https://t.co/DqN3AlECXN — Patrick🕸 (@STILLTish) January 22, 2025

What’s with the masks? — Trish Stang (@trishstangret) January 22, 2025

Minnesota Democrats seem ineffective here. — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) January 22, 2025

Why do they always look like this? 🤦‍♀️ — KingRomeo (@RomeosWisdom) January 22, 2025

Looks like an insurrection. Arrest them all. — donking (@donking) January 22, 2025

These lunatics present more of a physical threat to the legislators than the January 6 rioters did to Rep. AOC.

Shut up, ugly screaming dude! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 22, 2025

Why is @Tim_Walz wearing a pink scarf and a wig? — Dave Salisbury (@DrDaveSalisbury) January 22, 2025

This woman has more testosterone than Tim Walz.

is this what happens when you order your insurrection off Temu? — Nicolette that MAHA/MAGA Girl (@LiamsAnxiety) January 22, 2025

Why are these men so aggressive?😞 — Mrs. Dark MAGA (@oh_its_surra) January 22, 2025

No laws stop adults from modifying their bodies. None. But that doesn’t mean tax payers should pay for it. It also doesn’t mean children should be subjected to it. — CandyGrammy (@candycorngranma) January 22, 2025

We guess that's what the protester meant by "bodily autonomy."

Yeah, pretty sure that doesn't fall under peaceful assembly and I'm sure there are laws against blocking official proceedings which would make this fall under some kind of criminal violation. 🤪 — Dawson Cowals (@dawsoncowals) January 22, 2025

Where are the cops for this one? — Tim Finney (@TimFinney150375) January 22, 2025

